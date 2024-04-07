Diamond-certified Country superstar Brian Kelley has shared his latest single, “Dirt Road Date Night,” which is out now via Big Machine Records.

“Dirt Road Date Night” is a romantic anthem all about stepping off the beaten path and spending some time alone alongside the country line. Inspired by personal moonlit memories with his wife Brittney and co-written with John Byron and Jimmy Robbins, the single once again captures his recent songwriting trend toward a stress-free life: trading in hustle-and-bustle for true love and simple pleasures. Built on the gentle bounce of a slow roll down a gravel road, its lyrics find two hearts merged and committed to a long haul together.

“Dirt Road Date Night” is lifted from his upcoming, full-length debut album, Tennessee Truth, which will be released on May 10th via Big Machine Records. Hit-making producer Dann Huff further helps Kelley create a throwback collision of upbeat Country and down-home Pop, perfect for a steamy night out where the cattails sway. With Kelley’s deep-South vocal dialed up to its most smitten, a funky bass line, and breezy guitars, the windows-down “Dirt Road Date Night” begs for a long, long drive.

DIAMOND-selling superstar Kelley enters the next chapter of a record-breaking, history-making career. With a sold-out run of shows and back-to-back residencies at Tribe Kelley Surf Post in Grayton Beach, FL – owned by the Ormond Beach native and his wife Brittney – Kelley continues to diversify his thriving enterprise with collaborations including Tribe Kelley (with Brittney), Papa Surf Burger Bar (with Brittney; Jason and Brittany Aldean; Tom and Chris Glavine), and a partnership with Oyster City Brewing Company. Kelley is managed by Kevin Spellman and Jason Murray of Vector Management. First known as the Florida half of the GRAMMY-nominated Florida Georgia Line, the ACM Breakout Artist of the Decade Award recipients garnered 19 career #1s and became the first and only act to achieve two RIAA DIAMOND singles in Country music history (14X PLATINUM #1s: “Cruise” and “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha). Surpassing 17 billion global streams, selling more than 40 million tracks and 4.8 million albums worldwide, plus playing to over 4 million fans, FGL has been honored by AMA, Billboard, CMA, and CMT Music Awards, as well as having a Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong exhibit at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.