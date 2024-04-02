Following the launch of leg one of bid “Little More Countrier Tour,” BRELAND has just revealed the second leg of the run, hitting the west coast this summer.

BRELAND will be bringing his impressive mix of country, soul, and hip-hop to five major markets on the west coast including Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, and San Luis Obispo. The early-summer run will begin on June 13th, and include his first-ever headline appearance at Troubadour in West Hollywood – one of L.A.’s most iconic and historic music venues.

The tour news follows the February reveal of phase one, which features more than a dozen shows scattered across the East Coast and Midwest. Now underway and set to run through May, that initial trek includes stops in St. Louis, New York City, Chicago and beyond, with Ryan Charles serving as special guest on select dates.

Tickets for phase two of the “LITTLE MORE COUNTRIER TOUR” will go on sale this Friday, April 5th at 10am local time, with phase one tickets available now here.

Tour dates:

APRIL

03 | Indianapolis, IN – HiFi ^

04 | Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium ^

05 | St. Louis, MO – The Golden Record ^

25 | Washington, DC – The Hamilton

26 | New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

27 | Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

29 | Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair ^

30 | Jordan, NY – Kegs Canal Side ^

MAY

01 | Cleveland, OH – The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues ^

03 | Detroit, MI – El Club ^

04 | Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed St. ^

09 | Fort Worth, TX – Tulips FTW

10 | Conroe, TX – Big As Texas Fest

JUNE

13 | Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern *

16 | Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios *

19 | San Francisco, CA – The Independent *

20 | Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour *

21 | San Luis Obispo, CA – Slo Brew *

^ Ryan Charles supporting

* On sale this Friday (4/5) at 10:00 a.m. local time