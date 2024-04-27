Bleu Clair’s latest release “In The Music” on Terminal Underground merges anthemic tech house sounds with the artist’s signature style.

This single has a dark and mysterious feel with subtle techno touches, setting it apart from other house singles. Perfect for gritty afters where things get wild and abstract.

Bleu Clair’s “In The Music” showcases his meticulous attention to detail, elevating the track beyond the ordinary. His work resonates deeply within the underground music scene and festival circuit, capturing the spirit of modern house culture.