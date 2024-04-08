Billie Eilish has announced that she will be releasing her highly anticipated third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, on May 17th via Dark Room/Interscope Records.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is set to be her most daring release yet, designed to be listened from front to back. This is set up to take you on a rollercoaster of sorts, promising to live up to the title: hitting you hard and soft lyrically and sonically, while bending in and out of genres all along the way.

Having already won multiple Grammy Award’s already, Eilish is still writing like she has to prove herself to the world. So through that, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT journeys the listener through an impressively expansive soundscape to bring you into a full spectrum of emotions

Pre-order/add/saveHIT ME HARD AND SOFT here.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was written by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, her brother and long-time collaborator, who also produced the album. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT will be available on all digital platforms, and in a continued effort to minimize waste and combat climate change; across all physical formats in limited variants on the same day, with the same track-listing and using 100% recyclable materials. For more information on all sustainable practices for this album release, please visit the official website.