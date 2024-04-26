Bigg Naash is rising Afrobeats talent with a trendy vibe, sound, and wordplay. She is best known for supplying top Nollywood film producers with infectious music. Preparing for the anticipated debut album, the new star teases a glimpse into the album with buzzing 2-pack song, “Lfe.”

Providing a remix, “Ife” is one of the most popular songs on the Nollywood film. Chosen by Sirbalo, a top Nollywood producer, the buzzing track delivers a dance-ready feature that builds anticipation for the forthcoming debut. Both tracks are the perfect origin points for newfound fans of the rising star, and explore other songs.

And with Afrobeats reaching the peak of his popularity, now is the perfect time for this new artist to display her incredible talents and potential to become one of the genres biggest names ever.

Get familiar with Bigg Naash below, and afterward, follow the new artist on social media.



