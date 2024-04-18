Big Loud Rock — the rock-centric imprint of the trailblazing record label Big Loud Records — has released their first-ever vinyl compilation album in celebration of Record Store Day this Saturday, April 20th.

Titled Big Loud Rock Soundcheck: Vol. 1, the vinyl compilation features an A-side and B-side showcases their roster’s past and future music releases. It features HARDY, Letdown., Jagwar Twin, Yam Haus, Blame My Youth, BIZZY, and mercury. Select promotional copies can be found at record stores nationwide including Grimey’s in Nashville, Generation Records in New York City, Reckless Records in Chicago, and Freak Beat Records in Los Angeles.

Speaking on the limited edition release, Greg Thompson, President and Partner of Big Loud Rock and Big Loud Management, shares, “Our desire to release ‘Soundcheck: Vol. 1’ from Big Loud Rock on vinyl was to celebrate the incredible, talented artists we have and the warmth of the sound of vinyl for true music lovers.”

Record Store Day began in 2007 when independent record store owners joined forces to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding independently-owned record stores in the US. The first Record Store Day took place on April 19, 2008; today, Record Store Day is celebrated by thousands of independently-owned record stores around the world. Those interested can learn more about Record Store Day here .

The full track list for the Big Loud Rock Soundcheck: Vol. 1 compilation can be found below.

Track-listing:

Side A:

Jagwar Twin – “Happy Face” Letdown. – “Crying In The Shower” HARDY – “JACK” Blame My Youth – “Prizefighter” BIZZY – “Anybody” mercury – “Trying” Yam Haus – “So Long”

Side B: