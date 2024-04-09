After kicking off the US dates for their ‘L-Pop’ tour powered by Live Nation in San Diego at The House of Blues over the weekend, Bella Dose cools things down with a new Nitido en el Nintendo & Clayton Williamonce produced single appropriately titled “Agua.” The Florida native quartet once again enlisted the starpower of Shakira who added to the visibility of the release by joining them in a collaborative post on Instagram where they recreated their viral choreography to the GRAMMY Award-winning artist’s Cardi B assisted cut “Puntería.”

In an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency about how the track was born, the Miami musicians revealed: “We made this song in about three hours, right before our San Francisco show while on tour. We wanted to make a fun, upbeat song that mixed our American and Latin culture; hence the Merengue and EDM fusion.”

Bella Dose, which consists of Brianna Leah Curiel, Melany Vanessa Rivera, Jennifer Hernandez, and Thais Rodriguez, is the world’s first bilingual, Latin girl-group. Originating in MIA, all four members sing, dance, and write in both English and Spanish. The girls embody many Latin flavors with heritages from Cuba, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, and Chile. They’re ready to take on the world with their charisma, chemistry, and passion for the art of music.

Stay hydrated as they continue their hot streak by pressing play on “Agua” below via International Hub Records / EMPIRE and buy tickets to the ‘L-Pop‘ tour in a city near you | HERE.