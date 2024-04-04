2x Brit Award-winning star Becky Hill has announced her plans to tour North America this year. The tour will be in support of her new album, Believe Me Now?, which will be released on May 31st via Astralwerks.

The first leg of the tour will kick off on July 18th at the Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver, BC and include shows in Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon. Hill will then head over to the U.K. for an extensive and impressive headlining arena tour before returning to North America in the fall. The second leg of her tour will then kick off on November 8th at the Music Box in San Diego, California and include shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in New York City on November 23rd at Terminal 5.

The artist pre-sale via Hill is now available here, before tickets go on-sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday, April 5th, at 10am local time.

The last time Hill toured the U.S., it was a completely sold out run and also found her performing at numerous festivals such as Outside Lands, Austin City Limits and CRSSD. She has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams and charted six #1 hits at U.S. dance radio.

Check out all of her upcoming tour dates, as well as all of the details surrounding Believe Me Now? below. Pre-orders for the record can be found here.

Artwork:

Becky Hill artwork

Track-listing:

  1. True Colours with Self Esteem
  2. Darkest Hour
  3. Outside Of Love
  4. Never Be Alone with Sonny Fodera
  5. Multiply
  6. Swim
  7. Man Of My Dreams
  8. Linger
  9. Lonely Again
  10. Side Effects with Lewis Thompson
  11. Back Around
  12. Keep Holding On
  13. One Track Mind with Rileasa
  14. Disconnect with Chase & Status
  15. Right Here

Tour dates:

NORTH AMERICA

JULY

18 – Vancouver, BC, Hollywood Theatre 

19 – Seattle, WA, Capitol Hill Block Party 

20 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom 

NOVEMBER

7 – San Diego, CA, Music Box 

8 – Los Angeles, CA, The Novo 

9 – San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore 

13 – Denver, CO, Meow Wolf 

15 – Austin, TX, Emo’s 

16 – Dallas, TX, The Studio at The Factory 

19 – Chicago, IL, Park West 

21 – Toronto, ON, The Axis Club 

22 – Montreal, QC, Studio TD 

23 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

 

UK & IRELAND

MAY

24 – Luton, Radio 1’s Big Weekend

 

JUNE

8 – Manchester, Parklife (headline)

13 – Cheshire, Delamere Forest

14 – Cork, Musgrave Park

15 – Belfast, Belsonic

 

JULY

12 – Derby, Summer Sessions

 

AUGUST

7-11 – Newquay, Boardmasters

9 – Newmarket, Racecourse

16 – Durham, Hardwick Festival

18 – Edinburgh, Summer Sessions

23 – Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (headliner)

24 – Cardiff, The Bay Series

25 – Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

29 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

30 – Sheffield, Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus

31 – Margate, Dreamland

 

OCTOBER

12 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

19 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

20 – Manchester, AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

22 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

24 – London, OVO Arena Wembley