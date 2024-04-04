2x Brit Award-winning star Becky Hill has announced her plans to tour North America this year. The tour will be in support of her new album, Believe Me Now?, which will be released on May 31st via Astralwerks.
The first leg of the tour will kick off on July 18th at the Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver, BC and include shows in Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon. Hill will then head over to the U.K. for an extensive and impressive headlining arena tour before returning to North America in the fall. The second leg of her tour will then kick off on November 8th at the Music Box in San Diego, California and include shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in New York City on November 23rd at Terminal 5.
The artist pre-sale via Hill is now available here, before tickets go on-sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday, April 5th, at 10am local time.
The last time Hill toured the U.S., it was a completely sold out run and also found her performing at numerous festivals such as Outside Lands, Austin City Limits and CRSSD. She has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams and charted six #1 hits at U.S. dance radio.
Check out all of her upcoming tour dates, as well as all of the details surrounding Believe Me Now? below. Pre-orders for the record can be found here.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- True Colours with Self Esteem
- Darkest Hour
- Outside Of Love
- Never Be Alone with Sonny Fodera
- Multiply
- Swim
- Man Of My Dreams
- Linger
- Lonely Again
- Side Effects with Lewis Thompson
- Back Around
- Keep Holding On
- One Track Mind with Rileasa
- Disconnect with Chase & Status
- Right Here
Tour dates:
NORTH AMERICA
JULY
18 – Vancouver, BC, Hollywood Theatre
19 – Seattle, WA, Capitol Hill Block Party
20 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom
NOVEMBER
7 – San Diego, CA, Music Box
8 – Los Angeles, CA, The Novo
9 – San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore
13 – Denver, CO, Meow Wolf
15 – Austin, TX, Emo’s
16 – Dallas, TX, The Studio at The Factory
19 – Chicago, IL, Park West
21 – Toronto, ON, The Axis Club
22 – Montreal, QC, Studio TD
23 – New York, NY, Terminal 5
UK & IRELAND
MAY
24 – Luton, Radio 1’s Big Weekend
JUNE
8 – Manchester, Parklife (headline)
13 – Cheshire, Delamere Forest
14 – Cork, Musgrave Park
15 – Belfast, Belsonic
JULY
12 – Derby, Summer Sessions
AUGUST
7-11 – Newquay, Boardmasters
9 – Newmarket, Racecourse
16 – Durham, Hardwick Festival
18 – Edinburgh, Summer Sessions
23 – Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (headliner)
24 – Cardiff, The Bay Series
25 – Portsmouth, Victorious Festival
29 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
30 – Sheffield, Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus
31 – Margate, Dreamland
OCTOBER
12 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
13 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
16 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
18 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)
19 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
20 – Manchester, AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
22 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
24 – London, OVO Arena Wembley