2x Brit Award-winning star Becky Hill has announced her plans to tour North America this year. The tour will be in support of her new album, Believe Me Now?, which will be released on May 31st via Astralwerks.

The first leg of the tour will kick off on July 18th at the Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver, BC and include shows in Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon. Hill will then head over to the U.K. for an extensive and impressive headlining arena tour before returning to North America in the fall. The second leg of her tour will then kick off on November 8th at the Music Box in San Diego, California and include shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in New York City on November 23rd at Terminal 5.

The artist pre-sale via Hill is now available here, before tickets go on-sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday, April 5th, at 10am local time.

The last time Hill toured the U.S., it was a completely sold out run and also found her performing at numerous festivals such as Outside Lands, Austin City Limits and CRSSD. She has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams and charted six #1 hits at U.S. dance radio.

Check out all of her upcoming tour dates, as well as all of the details surrounding Believe Me Now? below. Pre-orders for the record can be found here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

True Colours with Self Esteem Darkest Hour Outside Of Love Never Be Alone with Sonny Fodera Multiply Swim Man Of My Dreams Linger Lonely Again Side Effects with Lewis Thompson Back Around Keep Holding On One Track Mind with Rileasa Disconnect with Chase & Status Right Here

Tour dates:

NORTH AMERICA

JULY

18 – Vancouver, BC, Hollywood Theatre

19 – Seattle, WA, Capitol Hill Block Party

20 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

NOVEMBER

7 – San Diego, CA, Music Box

8 – Los Angeles, CA, The Novo

9 – San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

13 – Denver, CO, Meow Wolf

15 – Austin, TX, Emo’s

16 – Dallas, TX, The Studio at The Factory

19 – Chicago, IL, Park West

21 – Toronto, ON, The Axis Club

22 – Montreal, QC, Studio TD

23 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

UK & IRELAND

MAY

24 – Luton, Radio 1’s Big Weekend

JUNE

8 – Manchester, Parklife (headline)

13 – Cheshire, Delamere Forest

14 – Cork, Musgrave Park

15 – Belfast, Belsonic

JULY

12 – Derby, Summer Sessions

AUGUST

7-11 – Newquay, Boardmasters

9 – Newmarket, Racecourse

16 – Durham, Hardwick Festival

18 – Edinburgh, Summer Sessions

23 – Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (headliner)

24 – Cardiff, The Bay Series

25 – Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

29 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

30 – Sheffield, Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus

31 – Margate, Dreamland

OCTOBER

12 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

19 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

20 – Manchester, AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

22 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

24 – London, OVO Arena Wembley