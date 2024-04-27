SoFaygo-producer Trenton Kyle handles instrumentation duties for Alternative act Bailey Snow‘s latest single “Pink Diamonds.” Following the release of “5150” back in March, “Pink Diamonds” is a fun upbeat song with catchy flows that centers around simply wanting more for yourself.

In a press statement, the North Carolina native revealed: “Pink diamonds speak to my future existence. It depicts everything I see myself achieving. Definitely something you can play anywhere; your car, a party, or whenever you need to hear something inspiring.”

Combining the genres of Hip-Hop, EDM, Punk, and Rage, Bailey Snow has successfully cultivated a unique brand of sonics in just a few short years. With the canny ability to set the mood for a kick back while simultaneously having you reflect on your darkest moments, his music paints a picture with words that allow listeners to see the world through his eyes.

Stream “Pink Diamonds” on your DSP of choice below via Nu Nation / Vydia and watch the visual for “5150” | HERE.