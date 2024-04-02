Following yesterday’s announcement of being acquired by Danny Wimmer Presents, the full lineup has been revealed today for the 2024 edition of Rocklahoma.

The festival will once again return to the Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma across labor day weekend: Friday, August 30th through Sunday, September 1st.

The biggest lineup to date will feature headlining performances from

America’s Biggest Labor Day Party will feature headlining performances from Avenged Sevenfold and Evanescence (Friday), Disturbed and A Day To Remember (Saturday), and Slipknot and Lamb of God (Sunday), along with a stacked lineup of top rock and metal bands including Halestorm, Mastodon, Skillet, Nothing More, Kerry King, and many more.

David Draiman of Disturbed said, “Disturbed is coming back to headline Rocklahoma this year. Fresh off our sold out North American and Australian tour and our #1 song ‘Don’t Tell Me,’ featuring our friend and icon Ann Wilson of Heart, we are firing on all cylinders right now. We can’t wait to bring it to Oklahoma this upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Along with our brothers and sisters in Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Halestorm and so many others, we will cya there…”

“Rocklahoma is a call to arms, a celebration of not only music but also of our differences and what makes us all the same,” exclaimed Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. “We are so grateful to be returning to the stage, and cannot wait to see our old friends, and welcome the new ones into our Rock ’n Roll family!”

Check out the full lineup below.

The 2024 Rocklahoma festivities kick off with the campgrounds opening on Sunday, August 25, and all festival attendees with a weekend pass are invited to the Thursday, August 29 official Rocklahoma Pre-Party presented by DEB Concerts at The Roadhouse on the festival grounds, featuring performances from Tom Keifer, Faster Pussycat, Skarlett Roxx and Eyebolt. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with friends throughout Rocklahoma.

Rocklahoma weekend VIP and General Admission passes–as well as camping and glamping add-ons–go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10:00 AM Central Timeat www.Rocklahoma.com. Passes start as low as $10 or 10% down on layaway. Prior to the public onsale, fans can gain access to the Rocklahoma presale to secure the guaranteed lowest price by signing up for the Rocklahoma newsletter here.