Grammy Award-nominated and platinum-certified singer/songwriter Anne Wilson has just announced her plans for a fall headlining tour of the U.S.

The 28-stop coast-to-coast tour will kick off on September 12th in Tulsa, Oklahoma and find Wilson making stops in Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up on November 17th in Salem, Oregon. She will be joined by special guest Jordan Rowe.

“I’m so excited to hit the road this fall on The REBEL Tour!” shares Wilson. “We’re going to be playing some amazing venues all across the country and it feels like a dream come true! Ever since writing and recording this new record, I’ve been waiting for the chance to take REBEL on the road. I’ll be counting down the days till show No.1. Can’t wait to sing with y’all!”

Check out all of the announced dates below

Tour dates:

Sept. 12, 2024 in Tulsa, Okla. at Mabee Center

Sept. 13, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas at Will Rogers Auditorium

Sept. 14, 2024 *TBA

Sept. 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Ga. at The Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 21, 2024 in North Charleston, S.C. at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sept. 25, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn. at Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 26, 2024 in Charlotte, N.C. at Ovens Auditorium

Sept. 27, 2024 in Birmingham, Ala. at BJCC Concert Hall

Oct. 3, 2024 in Melbourne, Fla. at King Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 4, 2024 in Jacksonville, Fla. at Florida Theatre

Oct. 5, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. at Straz Center

Oct. 10, 2024 in Newark, N.J. at Calvary Temple International

Oct. 11, 2024 in Reading, Pa. at Santander Performing Arts Center

Oct. 12, 2024 in Washington, D.C. at Warner Theatre

Oct. 17, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minn. at State Theatre

Oct. 18, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. at Willow Creek – South Barrington – Lakeside

Oct. 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Reardon Auditorium

Nov. 1, 2024 in Phoenix, Ariz. at Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 2, 2024 in San Diego, Calif. at Faith Chapel

Nov. 3, 2024 *TBA

Nov. 8, 2024 in Boise, Idaho at Morrison Center

Nov. 9, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif. at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

Nov. 10, 2024 in Bakersfield, Calif. at The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Nov. 12, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah at Kingsbury Hall

Nov. 13, 2024 in Denver, Colo. at Paramount Theater

Nov. 15, 2024 in Tacoma, Wash. at Pantages Theatre

Nov. 16, 2024 in Spokane, Wash. at Fox Theater

Nov. 17, 2024 in Salem, Ore. at Elsinore Theatre