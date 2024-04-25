Today, folk/punk band AJJ have released a brand new single, “Best of All Possible Worlds.”
The new single features rapper Kool Keith and singer/songwriter Kimya Dawson of The Moldy Peaches — a collaboration that Sean Bonnette of AJJ calls “legendary.” This lyrical round-robin touches on such themes as death in the multiverse, the many lives of an artist, and Palestinian liberation.
“I am still so completely astonished that we got to make this thing with these two legendary artists I grew up listening to,” Bonnette shares. “Two artists who informed my sensibilities and influenced AJJ’s approach in many ways. Is this the best of all possible worlds? Voltaire already answered this question with Candide: Hell no it isn’t. But getting to make this song with these lovely folks made it feel like it is for a little while.”
Listen to the new song, and find their upcoming tour dates with Say Anything, below.
Tour dates:
04/27/24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
04/28/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
04/30/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
05/01/24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando
05/03/24 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz Raleigh
05/04/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
05/05/24 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/07/24 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
05/08/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/09/24 – New York City, NY @ Rough Trade (Acoustic Performance)
05/10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
05/11/24 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont
05/12/24 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/14/24 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
05/15/24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
05/17/24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
05/18/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/19/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
06/13/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
06/14/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
06/15/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
06/17/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
06/18/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/19/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/21/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/22/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
06/24/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
06/26/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Burn
06/28/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
06/29/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
10/19-20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young