Today, folk/punk band AJJ have released a brand new single, “Best of All Possible Worlds.”

The new single features rapper Kool Keith and singer/songwriter Kimya Dawson of The Moldy Peaches — a collaboration that Sean Bonnette of AJJ calls “legendary.” This lyrical round-robin touches on such themes as death in the multiverse, the many lives of an artist, and Palestinian liberation.

“I am still so completely astonished that we got to make this thing with these two legendary artists I grew up listening to,” Bonnette shares. “Two artists who informed my sensibilities and influenced AJJ’s approach in many ways. Is this the best of all possible worlds? Voltaire already answered this question with Candide: Hell no it isn’t. But getting to make this song with these lovely folks made it feel like it is for a little while.”

Listen to the new song, and find their upcoming tour dates with Say Anything, below.

Tour dates:

04/27/24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

04/28/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

04/30/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/01/24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando

05/03/24 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz Raleigh

05/04/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

05/05/24 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/07/24 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

05/08/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/09/24 – New York City, NY @ Rough Trade (Acoustic Performance)

05/10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

05/11/24 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont

05/12/24 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/14/24 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

05/15/24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

05/17/24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

05/18/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/19/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/13/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

06/14/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

06/15/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

06/17/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

06/18/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

06/19/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

06/21/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/22/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/24/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

06/26/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Burn

06/28/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

06/29/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

10/19-20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young