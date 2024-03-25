Despite having just released “Milwaukee” back in January, Wyatt Flores has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, this past Friday, Flores unveiled “Wish I Could Stay” and announced that his new 8-track EP, Half-Life, will be released on April 19th via Island Records.
“Wish I Could Stay” lyrically deals with anxiety, fear, and love all at once over a shaky guitar with a contrastingly bright piano, made complete with an off-kilter guitar solo that wails above the beast itself.
Listen to “Wish I Could Stay” from Flores below.
Today, Flores has further cemented his status as a breakthrough artist to watch for 2024 with his “Here There & Gone” headlining tour announcement today. With newly confirmed shows at Grand Rapids’ The Intersection, Isle of Palms’ The Windjammer, Denver’s Ogden Theatre, Boise’s The Knitting Factory, Sacramento’s Ace of Spades (two nights) and Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre among others, Flores is determined to make this his year.
Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, March 26th at 10am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, March 29th at 10am local time. Full details regarding tickets be found here.
Check out all of his upcoming tour dates below.
Tour dates:
BOLD on-sale this Friday, March 29 at 10:00am local time
March 28—Knoxville, TN—The Mill & Mine
March 29—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel
April 21—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn 2024
April 26—Indio, CA—Stagecoach
May 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 15—The Colony, TX—Opry NextStage 2024 Live From Texas
May 17—Gulf Shores, AL—Hangout Music Festival 2024
June 1—Bristol, TN—In The Pines 2024
June 6—Atlanta, GA—WhiskyX Atlanta 2024
June 7—Pineville, KY—Laurel Cove Music Festival 2024
June 9—Nashville, TN—CMA Fest
June 13—Bloomington, IL—Tailgate N’ Tallboys Illinois
June 20—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest 2024
June 21—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest Pre-Party
June 22—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest Pre-Party
July 4—Isle of Palms, SC—The Windjammer*
July 6—Madison, IN—Roostertail Music Festival
July 10—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry House
July 12—Grand Rapids, MI—The Intersection‡
July 13—Chicago, IL—Windy City Smokeout 2024
July 18—Cullman, AL—Rock The South Festival 2024
July 24—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen†
July 25—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre†
July 27—Tooele, UT—Country Fan Fest 2024
July 30—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory†
August 2—Billings, MT—The Pub Station†
August 3—Big Sky, MT—Wildlands Festival 2024
August 8—Arnolds Park, IA—Captain’s Getaway
August 9—Sedalia, MO—Missouri State Fair
August 10—Council Grove, KS—Time Stands Still 2024
August 23—Bottesford, England—The Long Road Festival
September 20—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond 2024
September 23—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre Berkeley
September 24—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre Berkeley
September 25—Stanford, CA—Frost Amphitheatre
September 27—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades+
September 28—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades+
September 30—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre+
November 13—Royal Oak, MI—Royal Oak Music Theatre
November 17—Toronto, Canada—Danforth Music Hall
*with special guest Thomas Rowland
‡with special guest Philip Bowen
†with special guest Noeline Hofmann
+with special guest Brendan Walter