Despite having just released “Milwaukee” back in January, Wyatt Flores has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, this past Friday, Flores unveiled “Wish I Could Stay” and announced that his new 8-track EP, Half-Life, will be released on April 19th via Island Records.

“Wish I Could Stay” lyrically deals with anxiety, fear, and love all at once over a shaky guitar with a contrastingly bright piano, made complete with an off-kilter guitar solo that wails above the beast itself.

Listen to “Wish I Could Stay” from Flores below.

Today, Flores has further cemented his status as a breakthrough artist to watch for 2024 with his “Here There & Gone” headlining tour announcement today. With newly confirmed shows at Grand Rapids’ The Intersection, Isle of Palms’ The Windjammer, Denver’s Ogden Theatre, Boise’s The Knitting Factory, Sacramento’s Ace of Spades (two nights) and Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre among others, Flores is determined to make this his year.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, March 26th at 10am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, March 29th at 10am local time. Full details regarding tickets be found here.

Check out all of his upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

BOLD on-sale this Friday, March 29 at 10:00am local time

March 28—Knoxville, TN—The Mill & Mine

March 29—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel

April 21—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn 2024

April 26—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 15—The Colony, TX—Opry NextStage 2024 Live From Texas

May 17—Gulf Shores, AL—Hangout Music Festival 2024

June 1—Bristol, TN—In The Pines 2024

June 6—Atlanta, GA—WhiskyX Atlanta 2024

June 7—Pineville, KY—Laurel Cove Music Festival 2024

June 9—Nashville, TN—CMA Fest

June 13—Bloomington, IL—Tailgate N’ Tallboys Illinois

June 20—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest 2024

June 21—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest Pre-Party

June 22—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest Pre-Party

July 4—Isle of Palms, SC—The Windjammer*

July 6—Madison, IN—Roostertail Music Festival

July 10—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry House

July 12—Grand Rapids, MI—The Intersection‡

July 13—Chicago, IL—Windy City Smokeout 2024

July 18—Cullman, AL—Rock The South Festival 2024

July 24—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen†

July 25—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre†

July 27—Tooele, UT—Country Fan Fest 2024

July 30—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory†

August 2—Billings, MT—The Pub Station†

August 3—Big Sky, MT—Wildlands Festival 2024

August 8—Arnolds Park, IA—Captain’s Getaway

August 9—Sedalia, MO—Missouri State Fair

August 10—Council Grove, KS—Time Stands Still 2024

August 23—Bottesford, England—The Long Road Festival

September 20—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond 2024

September 23—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre Berkeley

September 24—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre Berkeley

September 25—Stanford, CA—Frost Amphitheatre

September 27—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades+

September 28—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades+

September 30—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre+

November 13—Royal Oak, MI—Royal Oak Music Theatre

November 17—Toronto, Canada—Danforth Music Hall

*with special guest Thomas Rowland

‡with special guest Philip Bowen

†with special guest Noeline Hofmann

+with special guest Brendan Walter