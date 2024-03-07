It has been announced that rising Boston punk-rock band Winona Fighter have signed with Rise Records.

To go alongside the announcement , the band have shared their new single + music video, “I’m In the Market to Please No One.” It serves as an empowering punk rock anthem is all about standing up for yourself and no longer tolerating toxic relationships.

Winona Fighter front-woman Chloe Kinnon shares, “It doesn’t take a genius to hear that ‘I’M IN THE MARKET TO PLEASE NO ONE’ came from a place of anger. However, it means so much more than that. I had recently found an unsent letter to a boy I had known in college, the type of boy you wish you had never met. In this letter, I sounded so powerless. It made me feel gross, but it also made me realize I have the opportunity to get how I really feel, after years of growth, all out on paper. Thus IM IN THE MARKET was born.”

She continues: “Did you know one in three young, excited, full of potential women go to college and experience dating abuse of some sort? I wrote this song for them. I wrote it for my friends, my family, and even myself. More than it coming from a place of anger, it comes from a place of power. It comes from a place of wanting to start a conversation. I want people to be able to scream this song, mosh to this song, feel like they can gain control of their narrative.”

The song’s release also comes alongside a music video, which further hits home the meaning behind the song “Filming ‘I’m In The Market To Please No One’ could not have been a better experience. Jake Johnston (creative director) and Dan Masso (producer) over at We’re All Gonna Die not only perfectly brought our vision to life but made the filming process extremely fun,” Kinnon says regarding the video. “The idea behind the ‘IITMTPNO’ music video was to truly match the anger and chaos of the song itself. Although the song is about a pretty serious subject matter we wanted to give it an energetic backbone to make the topic behind it easier to openly talk about. We thought why not do the same with the music video? Instead of creating something serious and solemn, we decided to run with the theme of feeling like a crazy person in narcissistic situations. We channeled the anger and frustration that comes with that as well as the relief felt when you finally open up to those around you. Between absolutely scarring a fake therapist and thrashing around a dirty old bedroom set, there wasn’t a moment of shooting we didn’t enjoy. We are so excited for everyone to go through the rollercoaster of emotions with us when watching.”

Following the release, the band will head to this year’s SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX for a number of showcase performances. They’ll also be hitting the road this April for a full US tour supporting Bayside, Finch, and Armor For Sleep, in addition to several festival appearances including Shaky Knees, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

SXSW 2024 Showcases:

Mon. 3/11 – Time TBA @ GSD&M Courtyard (Unofficial Showcase)

Mon. 3/11 – 12:00am @ Valhalla – 710 Red River St (Official Showcase)

Weds. 3/13 – Time TBA @ Do512 Session

Thurs. 3/14 – 4:00pm @ YETI Flagship Store – 220 S Congress Ave (Unofficial Showcase)

Fri. 3/15 –10pm-10:40pm @ The Iron Bear – 301 W 6th St(Big Picture Media Showcase)

Sat. 3/16 – Time TBA @ Far Out Lounge (‘The Big One’ Unofficial Showcase)

Sat. 3/16 – Time TBA @ Empire Control Room – 606 E 7th St (Smartpunk Unofficial Showcase)

Sat. 3/16 – Time TBA @ Tulips Fort Worth – 112 St Louis Ave | Fort Worth (Unofficial Showcase)

Additional Tour Dates:

3/30 – New York, NY @ Knitting Factory – Baker Falls (headline show)

3/31 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell (headline show)

4/3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

4/4 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

4/5 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

4/6 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

4/7 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

4/9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

4/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

4/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

4/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

4/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

4/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

4/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

4/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

4/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

4/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Events Center

4/27 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

4/29 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

5/1 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

5/3-5/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

9/29 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/10-10/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival