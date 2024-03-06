Multi-platinum, global star Tones and I has just shared a special acoustic version of her latest single, “Dreaming.”

Originally released last month, the acoustic version today comes alongside an official music video that captures the stunning, stripped back performance. Tones And I co-wrote “Dreaming” with Sam Nelson of X Ambassadors and co-produced alongside Nelson and Randy Belculfinne.

About the song, Tones And I shares, “‘Dreaming’ is the first song from my upcoming album. I maintain my integrity in my stories, which always come from a genuine place of love, loss and hope. I have found myself subconsciously writing about things I’ve never written about before. I let my music go where it wants to go, and I never try to force it in one direction to suit a trend or style. I hope you like this song and I can’t wait to share more music soon.”

Watch the music video for “Dreaming (Acoustic)” below.

Tones And I is currently supporting P!NK on her 2024 Australia Stadium Tour. The run is set to continue though the end of the month with a two night stand at Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on March 22-23. Afterwards, she jets off to Asia for a string of dates in May.