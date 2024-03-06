Today, alt/pop duo The Driver Era — consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch — have just released a music video for their single, “Get Off My Phone.”

Released two weeks ago as their first new single of 2024, “Get Off My Phone” has already turned into a fan favorite.

Co-directed by Gordy De St. Jeor and Ross Lynch, the music video treats fans a high-energy live version of the song and gives them a taste of what they can expect from the upcoming tour. With vibrant strobe lights, POV camera-work, and appearances from the full touring band, the video proves that “Get Off My Phone” is primed to be a live show favorite as well for The Driver Era and their fans.

Watch the music video below.

Following the release of their widely-praised third album last year, Summer Mixtape, the band embarked on a massive sold-out world tour, selling over 120,000 tickets and performing in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, London, São Paolo, Osaka, and Sydney. On October 20th, they released their latest single, “Rumors,” which has earned over 1.3 million streams on Spotify alone since its release. An accompanying music video was released in November and has gained over 1.6 million views. Most recently, the duo released their first live album, live at the greek, immortalizing their June 11, 2023 sold-out performance at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The album was accompanied by a live concert film of the show, which held premieres in London and Paris last month.

2023 proved to be an impressive touring year for the band – in addition to concluding a major headlining tour, they performed sets at internationally renowned festivals such as Mad Cool Festival in Spain and Lollapalooza Paris. Stateside, they played festivals including Wonderbus Festival in Columbus, OH and Oceans Calling in Ocean City, MD. 2024 is shaping up to be another big year, with The Driver Era slated to perform at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

All tickets for upcoming dates can be found here.

Tour dates:

March 14 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Vorterix

March 16 – San Isidro, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

March 17 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

March 19 – Luque, Paraguay @ Asuncionico

March 21 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Cine Joia

March 24 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil

April 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

April 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

April 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

April 10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

April 11 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

April 16 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

April 18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

April 19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

April 20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

April 23 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 25 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

April 26 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

April 30 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

May 02 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

May 03 – Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 06 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

May 08 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY