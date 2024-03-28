Today, The Dangerous Summer have announced that they will be releasing their new album, Gravity, on June 21st via Rude Records. It is the follow up to their 2022 release, Coming Home.

To celebrate, The Dangerous Summer have shared the album’s title-track as the lead single today. “Gravity” serves as a powerful anthem about overcoming personal darkness and navigating the mysteries of the unknown. The tracks’ mystical instrumentals alongside vocalist AJ Perdomo’s dreamlike vocals offers listeners a provoking glimpse into the band’s soul-searching journey through space to find their unique sound.

Speaking on the track, Perdomo shares, “‘Gravity’ almost never happened. It had an old name – ‘The Walls Outside,’ with completely different lyrics. A week before the end of the record, I locked myself in my room for 2 and a half days. It was kind of a breaking point in the record, but it turned out to be filled with so much heart, that it ended up as the first single. It really encapsulates the album. The lonely journey we spent out in space finding our sound. There were times where I thought that we would never make it back.”

The release of “Gravity” comes alongside an official music video today as well. Created by Perdomo, Josh Withenshaw, and Christian Zawacki, with additional shooting by Ethan Luck, Danny Zawacki and various artists, the clip follows a group of astronauts on a mission, sharing a touching story of resilience and hope.

Watch the music video for “Gravity” below and pre-order Gravity here.

Artwork:

Tour dates:

Mon, May 20 – Plymouth, UK – The Junction

Tue, May 21 – Sheffield, UK – Leadmill

Wed, May 22 – Guildford, UK – Boileroom

Thu, May 23 – Southampton, UK – Joiners

Sat, May 25 – Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival – South 2024

Sun, May 26 – Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival – North 2024