Country music icon Terri Clark has announced that she will be releasing her new album, Terri Clark: Take Two, on May 31st via Mercury Nashville/UMe.

The 8-song collection is a re-imagining of her greatest hits, which finds Clark teaming up with some of the biggest stars in music today. The duets album features Lauren Alaina, Paul Brandt, Kelly Clarkson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Ben Rector and Lainey Wilson.

To celebrate the announcement today, Clark has shared the first duet with “Better Things to Do,” which features Ashley McBryde to help reimagine her 1995 breakthrough hit.

“These songs very literally changed my life,” shares Clark. “To now have the chance to say thank you by giving them a new life with some of the hottest artists in music has been one of the most soul-fulfilling experiences of my career. We began working on these duet versions over a year ago and the time has come when I finally get to share them with all of you.”

Listen to the new song below and pre-save Terri Clark: Take Two here.

Terri Clark: Take Two is the next chapter in Clark’s long history of successes and accolades. After releasing her self-titled debut album in 1995, resulting in three Top 10 Country hits and achieving platinum status, she went on to sell over five million albums and release thirteen Top 10 singles. The Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada native worked her way from the ground up starting her career in Nashville at 18 years old, eventually becoming globally recognized and beloved for her guitar-slinger capabilities and prolific songwriter prowess.

Clark’s legacy has laid major influence for today’s hottest stars. “Better Things To Do” (featuring Ashley McBryde)” marks the beginning of an exciting journey through her chart-topping discography, highlighting her contributions to the genre. Joined on today’s release with McBryde on a fresh version of “Better Things To Do,” their mutual admiration radiates listeners’ speakers in a spotlighting performance that highlights the defining characteristics of each talent. With an additional kick to the honky-tonk anthem through its new era production, the familiar melody leans into an irresistibly crisp pop of rhythm as the vocals soar individually while confidently gliding into harmony together to lock you into a full appreciation of the debut single that kick-started it all, going on to reach No. 3 at Country radio as the lead single on her RIAA certified Platinum debut album, Terri Clark.

“The overwhelming feelings of nostalgia this project has brought up for me all came while standing beside some of the greatest acts in the business,” adds Clark. “Hearing them sing these songs that I’ve been singing night after night for so many years has been inspiring, humbling and surreal. The bonuses were the conversations in between recordings and getting to hear them tell me they grew up listening to my music with posters of me on their walls. They knew my songs even better than I did….it was a full-circle moment I’ll never forget.”

