Continuing to keep things “Simple,” Westcoast-based wordsmith Terell Online delivers his first song of the new year titled “Live For,” with help from fellow Virginia native and producer NayG. Strategically centered around how our perspectives on life change as we mature, “Live For” is the perfect record for anyone who has worked hard enough to witness seeds they’ve planted grow into fully developed fruits of labor. “This song is a reminder to myself and others about what matters most,” says the enlightened entrepreneur in a statement to Medium Creative Agency about the VA Sam-engineered single.

Terell Online started his musical journey in the Old Dominion State and overcame the obstacles that would usually stand in the way of an independent artist and his fans. Rell struggled with learning disabilities, faced homelessness, and even had trouble with law enforcement as a youth. Despite his circumstances, he learned to play various musical instruments and create art that accurately reflects his emotions.

For the past few years, he’s worked tirelessly to solidify his niche sound enriched with intellectual prowess and heartwarming melodies that touch several genres. Following the success of his featured verse on Pusha T stamped rap act M Watts’ “They Ain’t Ready (ft. Young Money Yawn)” as well as solo singles “Sedated” and “Master P,” Rell has shared stages with Kirko Bangz, Travis Porter, and most recently Phora.

Anchored by his lifestyle and community outreach brand ‘The Red Cup Gang,’ most known for its well-crafted merchandise and famous catchphrase “We hang, we don’t bang…,” in 2021 Rell released his COVID-19-centered project The Lost Summer, which was accompanied by a multi-city tour and documentary of the same name.

Stream “Live For” on your DSP of choice via Red Cup Records / United Masters below and expect an official music video to be released soon.