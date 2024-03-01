Grammy Award-winning artist/producer/songwriter T-Pain and Nappy Boy Entertainment’s artist/producer/songwriter Young Ca$h are back with their sophomore single as Bluez Brothaz.

The new single “Biggest Booty” comes alongside an accompanying music video, which is an in your face celebration of the derrière. After leaving prison in the dust, the twosome decided to get the band back together for a night of debauchery.

Watch the music video below.

Thats not all the news today coming from T-Pain and Young Ca$h, as the duo have announced that they will be releasing their debut album as Bluez Brothaz later this year. Young Ca$h will join T-Pain on his Mansion In Wiscansin Party Tour this summer. Full routing can be found below!

Mansion In Wiscansin Party Tour Dates

May 29 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX*

May 30 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX*

June 4 – Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA*

June 6 – Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum – Windsor, ON*

June 8 – WISCANSIN FEST @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI^

June 11 – Kemba Live! – Columbus, OH*

June 12 – Stage AE – Pittsburg, PA*

June 13 – Meadow Event Park – Doswell, VA*

June 19 – Juneteenth Celebration @ The Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

June 21 – Stone Pony SummerStage – Asbury Park, NJ*

June 23 – Central Park SummerStage – New York, NY*

June 25 – Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD*

June 26 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC*

June 27 – Firefly Distillery Lawn – North Charleston, SC*

June 29 – Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA*

June 30 – Avondale Brewing Company – Birmingham, AL*

July 2 – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – Jacksonville, FL*

July 3 – The Fillmore Miami Beach – Miami, FL*

* with LARussell, NandoSTL & Young Ca$h

^ with Akon, Dillon Francis, Pink Sweat$, Soulja Boy, LARussell, Ying Yang Twins, Yelawolf, Waka Flocka Flame, Flyana Boss, Myaap, Young Ca$h, Chayo Nash, NandoSTL & Djay Mando