Lollapalooza has revealed its full lineup for 2024, and it sure is a good one from top to bottom.

SZA, Tyler, The Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex are set to headline a Lollapalooza 2024, which will also feature performances from Deftones, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, and many more.

The legendary annual music celebration takes place August 1st-4th with over 170 bands, eight stages and four full days of music and programming in Chicago’s crown jewel, Grant Park.

Fans can sign up now for the 2024 Presale happening on Thursday, March 21st from 10am–12pm CT. This is the only way to guarantee the lowest price on 4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets. Ticket prices will increase at 12pm CT when the Public On-Sale begins. To sign up and to purchase tickets, fans can head here.

A standout for 2024, Skrillex will return to Grant Park to perform for the first time in a decade, while Perry’s Stage will feature one of its most epic lineups in recent history with powerhouse performances from Zedd, FISHER, Zeds Dead, and many more. South Korean K-Pop boyband Stray Kids will make their highly anticipated Lollapalooza Chicago debut. Don’t miss Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey performing a one-of-a-kind set featuring the Chicago Philharmonic.

Check out the full lineup below.

1-Day Tickets, along with the lineup-by-day will be available at a later date. Kids eight and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult and enjoy Kidzapalooza, Presented by Lifeway Kefir, an interactive music playground within the festival featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more.