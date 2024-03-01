Today, Sullivan King has returned to his heavy and metal roots with a fiery new single “Blame.”

The multi-talented singer/songwriter/DJ/performer is well-known for his ability to shapeshift between genres, and he takes the helm as a dynamic vocalist on his latest single – a testament to his ability to pen powerful metal tracks again and again.

“‘Blame’ feels like an amazing return to the more metal driven side of my sound,” Sullivan King shares. “I always love getting to challenge myself with new ways of combining rock and bass music and this track, to me, is a wicked evolution for me personally.”

Listen to “Blame” below.

The song comes on the heels of his September 2023 collaboration with Atreyu and ahead of his 2024 tour dates with metal icons Avenged Sevenfold. Tickets can be purchased here, and those tour dates can be found below.

Sullivan King makes music to rage to. As a producer, guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter, Sullivan King defies boundaries he fuses dubstep and rock carving himself a place within both the electronic and alternative scenes. His unique live show finds the artist shredding guitar riffs, vocals, DJing, and jumping into the pit. Sullivan King has previously worked with Excision, Aaron Gillespie (Underoath), Papa Roach, Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333), Ice Nine Kills, Slander, Subtronics, Kayzo, and SVDDEN DEATH, and is gearing up to release even more hard rock tracks in the near future.