As news has been confirmed that the original members of Sublime — Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh — will be reuniting with the late, original vocalist Bradley Nowell’s son, Jakob, that has in turn had some rippled effects.

Today it has been revealed that Sublime With Rome — originally a spinoff of Sublime with Wilson and Gaugh, who have both left the band since then — will be calling it quits this year.

The alternative/ska rockers will be kicking off their farewell tour on April 11th, just days after the release of their final single, “Love Is Dangerous,” on April 5th. The final, self-titled Sublime With Rome album will be released later this year as well, the band have announced. The touring members for this ﬁnal leg will consist of Rome Ramirez, Joe Tomino on drums, Brian Allen (Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown) on the bass, and Gabrial McNair (No Doubt, Green Day), on the trombone/keys.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 8th 10AM local time here. All tour dates can be found below.

Rome says, “I’m beyond excited to announce our upcoming farewell tour! As we gear up to hit your city, the excitement is brewing. Get ready for an epic night ﬁlled with not only the Sublime hits but a special focus on never-before-heard SWR originals. This tour is a unique opportunity to celebrate the incredible journey we’ve had together with our fans. Join us for an unforgettable evening as we reminisce and create lifelong memories. Let’s make this farewell tour one for the books!”

Tour dates:

4/11/24 – Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Live Tulsa

4/12/24 – Gonzales, TX – Cattle Country Music Fest

4/19/24 – Ledyard, CT – Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino

4/20/24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live

4/26/24 – Tucson, AZ – Pima County Fair

4/27/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

4/28/24 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

5/10/24 – Maui, HI – The MayJah RayJah 2024

5/11/24 – Honolulu, HI – Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024

5/31/24 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley

6/15/24 – Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventures Theme Park

8/10/24 – Victoriaville, QC – Rock La Cauze

8/14/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoor

8/15/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fair

8/16/24 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

8/17/24 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Indiana

8/22/24 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

8/23/24 – Toronto, ON – Venue TBA

8/24/24 – New York, NY – Pier 17

8/25/24 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

8/28/24 – Hanover, MD – The HALL @ Live!

8/29/24 – Manteo, NC – Venue TBA

8/30/24 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

8/31/24 – Charleston, SC – Fireﬂy Distillery

9/1/24 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

9/5/24 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s

9/12/24 – McHenry, IL – Rise Up McHenry

9/14/24 – Kansas City, MO – Power & Light