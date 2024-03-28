Sydney, Australia rock band Stand Atlantic have announced that their new album, Was Here, will be released on August 23rd via Hopeless Records.

To celebrate the album announcement, Stand Atlantic have shared a new track, “Girl$” — which features Lynn Gunn of PVRIS and BRUSES.

”i feel like the message of the song speaks for itself, i wanted to show my appreciation for women and personally, my experience growing up knowing i was attracted to women but still feeling like i had to fit the mold of the male gaze, just based on the way i was influenced by a male dominated society. i hope other queer women and women in general resonate with this track, but also anyone in between. i wrote it for anyone who’s ever felt squashed by the strange and subtle pressures society can place on young people based off old as shit paradigms,” Bonnie Fraser of Stand Atlantic says.

”that being said, having lynn (pvris) and amalia (bruses) on this track made it so much more meaningful to me personally. both female, queer and talented artists i respect so much. making this music video was a friggen gas, me and lynn both had the same idea independently of each other when she agreed to be on the track – ‘lets be old ladies’. im sure ppl expected us all to be selling sex and queer baiting the shit out of this – so we did what any rap video would do, but as old ladies.”

Listen to “Girl$” below and head here to pre-order Was Here.

Artwork:

Track-listing;