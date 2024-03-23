SNOW WIFE reveals her wild-west fantasy in sexy “WET DREAM” music video. Amidst a rowdy desert house party, SNOW WIFE explores her flirty, fun, wild-west desires.

Directed by Jake Wilson (Lizzo, Cher, Saucy Santana), and produced by Juxtapose Studio, with choreography by Lola Coghill, the video also gives nods to the iconic, dance-heavy music videos of the 2000s.

“I’ve been waiting years to find someone like Snow to work with. A triple threat: someone with killer music, radiating star quality, and who can truly dance” stated director Jake Wilson. “ I myself grew up as a dancer, so I’ve always featured choreography heavily in my work. This is just the beginning of our relationship together – I’m so inspired by her and ideas keep pouring out for what I want to create with her next.”

To truly bring her “Wet Dream” to life and amplify her passion for inclusivity, SNOW teamed up with three independent queer-owned brands CANN, Explorer Cold Brew and Gay Water. SNOW WIFE chose each of the three brands as her beverage of choice for her and her friends to enjoy all day and night throughout the course of the video.

The addictive single has already garnered over 500k streams in its opening week and taken top spots on highly sought after playlists including Spotify’s New Music Friday, Pop Rising and OBSESSED. With a killer hook designed for the dance floor and an infectiously raunchy chorus, SNOW channels the pulsating electric atmosphere of a nightclub and delivers a sex-positive anthem about giving into your desires.

An irresistible earworm, “Wet Dream” is the sonic manifestation of stripping one’s inhibitions and indulging in fantasy. With her seductive vocal rasp and punchy, urgent production, SNOW captivates listeners while simultaneously calling for a “slut war” – and you can’t help but get drawn into her frosty embrace.

After a momentous 2023 with the release of her debut EP QUEEN DEGENERATE (+45 million streams and counting) and breakout single “American Horror Show,” SNOW WIFE has been catapulted into the spotlight and is making herself comfortable. Named one of Spotify’s Pop Rising Artists to Watch for 2024, she has an irresistible bravado characterized by a unique sound and incredibly skilled dance moves, proving she is a true pop star in the making.

Though she attributes her inspiration to icons Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Brooke Candy, and Doja Cat, SNOW is blazing through a lane of her own. With a full new project heating up, the world will soon see the student become the master as she ascents to superstardom.

