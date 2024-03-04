Today, it has been announced that Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads will be heading out on their 2024 “Slightly Dirty Summer Tour” together this year.

Produced by Live Nation, Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads will kick off the tour on July 11th in Cleveland, Ohio and run cross country before wrapping up on August 25th in Phoenix, Arizona. The Elovaters will provide support across all dates, while Common Kings will serve as special guests on select dates.

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads are proud to partner with Maui Food Bank so that $1 from every ticket sold will help support their mission to help the hungry on Maui.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Slightly Stoopid’s Miles Doughty says “Slightly Dirty Summer 2024 is gonna be nuts! It’s been a minute since we did a full summer tour with our brothers the Dirty Heads and we are excited to get this party started. Joining us in the madness will be our boys Common Kings and The Elovaters taking the vibes to a new level! Looking forward to playing some new songs all summer while hitting new venues and some cities we have never played!”

“So happy to be back out on the road with our boys! Every time we get together it’s nothing but good times and I expect nothing less this summer!” says Dirty Heads’ Duddy B.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, March 5th at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning this Friday, March 8th at 10 AM local time here. Additionally, there will be a very limited $20 (+ fees) Early Bird Special Offer available for all shows, while supplies last.

Check out all of the announced tour dates below, with more expected to be announced soon.

Thu Jul 11 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *+^

Fri Jul 12 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center *+

Sat Jul 13 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater *+

Sun Jul 14 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion *+

Thu Jul 18 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *+

Fri Jul 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live *+

Sat Jul 20 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

Sun Jul 21 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Thu Jul 25 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *+

Fri Jul 26 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*+

Sat Jul 27 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion *+

Sun Jul 28 — Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium *+

Thu Aug 01 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place *+

Fri Aug 02 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *+

Sat Aug 04 – Gautier, MS – The Sound *+^

Thu Aug 15 — West Valley City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *+

Fri Aug 16 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *+

Sat Aug 17 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre +

Sun Aug 18 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater *+

Thu Aug 22 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn *+^

Fri Aug 23 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre +

Sat Aug 24 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Sun Aug 25 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *+

* With Common Kings

+ With The Elovaters

^ Non-Live Nation Date