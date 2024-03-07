Today, Canadian post-hardcore rock band Rarity have announced that they will be releasing their highly anticipated new album, Lower Feeling, on June 7th via New Damage Records.

Their first full-length record since 2019’s The Longest Lonesome, Lower Feeling finds Rarity at arguably their best as they navigate between catchy pop/punk anthems and the insanity of their post-hardcore roots.

“This record at the end of the day is about growth. Growth as human beings, growth as friends, growth as 4 musicians trying to make the best songs they possibly can in a band they love,” Rarity vocalist Loeden Learn says. “This record is a record of love, a record of passion and a record of brutal honesty. The lyrics are personal and introspective, with themes that I absolutely hated talking about with every fibre of my being. My worst fears and greatest dreams. This record is about losing self control, not being able to hold your brain together in times of sadness and pain, and taking things you have no control over way too seriously. While the lyrics may convey feelings of sadness and anger, the record itself couldn’t be further from. We loved writing this record, and we miss waking up every day being able to make this record. It is everything rarity as a band has always wanted to be, and we’re just so happy to be here. We’re happy we’re able to make music and live this crazy emotional roller coaster of a life that we live. We wouldn’t have it any other way. We truly sincerely hope people enjoy Lower Feeling as much as we enjoyed making it, because we really truly loved every second of it.”

Additionally, to go alongside the album announcement the band have revealed a brand new track, “Brain Dance.” Alongside the previously released singles “Keep It to Yourself” and “OKAY,” Rarity have given fans plenty of reasons to look forward to Lower Feeling.

“This song is all about cruising in the left lane, going a bit too fast while everything else seems to slow down,” Learn says. “It’s about hopping in the car, hitting the gas with one mission: getting home as soon as possible. Once you’re there, it’s all about locking the door, slipping back into your room, and zoning out from the world for a while longer.”

Watch the music video for “Brain Dance” below and pre-order Lower Feeling here.

Additionally, Rarity has announced a trio of Canadian shows happening this spring. Tickets are on sale now here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Keep it to Yourself OKAY Brain Dance who gives a fuck? Kiss! Sick to my Stomach New Paint Creature Comfort Shit Eater Ignore Everything

RARITY Tour Dates:

April 4 – Montreal, QC – Cabaret Fouf

April 5 – Ottawa, ON – The 27 Club

April 6 – Toronto, ON – Sneaky Dee’s