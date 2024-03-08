North Carolina-bred, genre-defying quartet Rainbow Kitten Surprise have announced that they’ll be releasing their first new album in 6 years, Love Hate Music Box, on May 10th via Elektra Entertainment.

Today, Rainbow Kitten Surprise have also shared the album’s effervescent, lead single “Superstar” – streaming on all platforms now. The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Matthew DeLisi (Paramore, Judah & The Lion).

Watch the music video below and pre-order Love Hate Music Box here.

After years of struggling with her own mental health that resulted in writer’s block, on-stage episodes, and tour cancellations, Rainbow Kitten Surprise singer/songwriter/frontperson Ela Melo was properly diagnosed and treated in 2023, vastly improving her quality of life. As if suddenly struck by creative intervention, songs once again poured out of her, writing at least one a day for an entire year and forming the backbone of their 22-track Love Hate Music Box.

This epic mosaic of sound and emotion was fully realized once the band – guitarists Bozzy Keller and Ethan Goodpaster, drummer Jess Haney and former bassist Charlie Holt- reconvened in the studio, adding another dimension sonically. Produced by Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves) along with Konrad Snyder (Noah Kahan) and Melo, the much-anticipated album ponders life’s ups and downs, and traces the turbulent trajectory of relationships, painted out loud in hues of pop, electronic, rock, and hip-hop. As such, it finds the musicians at their most vulnerable, vibrant, and vital.

“Superstar” opens up the world of Love Hate Music Box. Underpinned by airy guitar and neon keys, the luminous soundscape underlines evocative verses as the momentum culminates on a chantable chorus. The video evokes the band’s renewed energy with stylized performance footage, eye-catching choreography, and a powerful vignette of the members huddled around one acoustic guitar as they strum together.

Yesterday, the group shared album track “LOL” as a surprise offering for their fans. This breezy anthem illuminates yet another facet of the LP. Meanwhile, the inventive, companion visual – also directed by Delsi – brings elements of classic board games such as Operation and Monopoly to life in service of a thought-provoking core theme.

Next up, Rainbow Kitten Surprise will hit the road on their most extensive North American tour yet. Tour dates will be revealed soon.

Artwork:

Track-listing: