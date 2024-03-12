Legendary pop-punk band New Found Glory have just announced their 20th anniversary tour for their 2004 album Catalyst.

The band has today announced a two leg North American Tour that will see them playing the iconic record in full – including hits like “All Downhill From Here”, “Truth Of My Youth”, and “Failure’s Not Flattering” – along with a number of other songs from throughout their discography. Joining them will be special guests Sincere Engineer.

“Fans trust us because of albums like Catalyst,” guitarist Chad Gilbert says proudly. “We can make these records and branch out creatively, and they know we’re never going to do something really weird. We are who we are, and I love that we can play whatever and still crush it.”

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages are available now here. General on sale begins thisFriday, March 15th.

By the time New Found Glory had broken through with the release of their third album, 2002’s Sticks & Stones, they were well on their way to a permanent place on pop-punk’s Mount Rushmore thanks to a inimitable blend of punk-rock ethos, hardcore energy, and razor-sharp melodicism. Smash singles “Hit Or Miss” and “My Friends Over You” had launched a thousand garage bands, even inspiring up-and-coming acts to crib their names from NFG’s lyrics, but it was 2004’s Catalyst that cemented the Coral Springs, Florida, legends as not just one of the most influential pop-punk bands ever, but a mainstream power player as well.

Louder, darker and heavier than its predecessors, Catalyst marked the sound of the band (guitarist Chad Gilbert, vocalist Jordan Pundik, bassist Ian Grushka, and drummer Cyrus Bolooki) pushing back at what was expected of them, sidestepping the natural inclination to slow down and mellow out – and, in the process, becoming more popular than ever.

“We were coming off ‘My Friends Over You’ and had the pressure of fans going, ‘Oh, what’s this band going to turn into?” Gilbert remembers. “We decided to keep being ourselves. Rock bands were going a little more pop at that time, but we wanted to carve out a lane for ourselves and say, ‘Look, we’re part of this genre and love it, but we’re also one of a kind and different.’”

Upcoming Tour Dates

8/16 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

8/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

8/18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

8/19 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

8/21 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

8/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

8/23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

8/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

8/27 – Detroit, MI@ The Fillmore

8/28 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live

8/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

8/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

9/1 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/11 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/13 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

10/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/17 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/23 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom