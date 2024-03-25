Today, My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have announced that they will be teaming up for a co-headlining tour this fall.

Dubbed the “Eye to Eye Tour” and produced by Live Nation, the run will find both bands performing equal-length sets and swapping who is closing the show each night. The tour will kick off on September 10th in Wilmington, North Carolina and run up and back down the East Coast before wrapping up on September 28th in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“We were lucky enough to see Nathaniel and some of the Night Sweats at Preservation Hall in New Orleans some years ago – our minds were blown, our hearts were opened, and we got swept up in the joy of it all,” said Jim James of My Morning Jacket. “We are so happy to share the stage with these fine folks for a run full of peace, love, music, and fun!”

“We are long-time lovers of My Morning Jacket, and over the years have grown a close friendship,” shares Nathaniel Rateliff. “It’s so special to become friends with musicians and peers that you admire and we’re looking forward to bringing our love for each other on the road.”

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale that begins tomorrow, March 26th at 10am local time. Registration is available now here, with additional presages running throughout the week before general on-sale begins on Friday, March 29th at 10am local time.

My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and the non–profit REVERB are partnering on this co-headline tour to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program and fan Action Village at each show, the bands will be supporting REVERB’s climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry.

SEPTEMBER

10 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

12 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

14 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

16 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

19 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park