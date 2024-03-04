Florida rap authority Mellow Rackz continues to raise the bar in the music video for her women’s empowerment anthem “Any Chick.” Produced by Grammy award-winning instrumentalist Bigg D, the latest leak from the Fashion Nova brand ambassador follows noteworthy collaborations with other industry elites ATL Jacob, Lil Yachty, and Icewear Vezzo. Hoping to resonate as well as inspire those who might still find themselves on a journey of healing, the timely track and matching small-screen interpretation is truly an ode to self-celebration.

Notably missing any male actors, the visual finds Mellow Rackz alternately rapping in front of a unique vintage car and luxuriating in a gorgeous South Beach mansion. As she performs the smooth single, she’s seen enjoying the many fruits of her labor; further driving the point home that with or without other’s help success is inevitable. Press play on the HD clip and stream the official audio for Mellow Rackz‘s “Any Chick” on your DSP of choice after the jump.