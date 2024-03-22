Today, Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney has released a new single, “28th of June.”

“28th of June” is a gut wrenching piano ballad that was written by Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Micah Carpenter. It serves as the follow-up to “No Caller ID,” which was unveiled back in January of this year.

Like its predecessor, “28th of June” brings Moroney’s nuanced yet powerful songwriting to a bittersweet reflection on a broken relationship. This time around, the Georgia-bred artist explores one of the more devastating aspects of moving on from a breakup — the undeniable pain that hits when your would-be anniversary rolls around and stirs up so many hurtful memories.

Recorded at the legendary Blackbird Studio in Nashville and produced by her frequent collaborator Kristian Bush— who also helmed production on her widely lauded debut album LUCKY — “28th of June” sets Moroney’s storytelling to a breathtakingly sparse, piano-driven arrangement adorned with plenty of lovely details, including graceful steel-guitar tones and Moroney’s delicate background vocals. As she narrates all the different dimensions of her heartbreak, Moroney ultimately infuses the song with all the dreamy sensitivity and unflinching honesty that audiences have come to expect from one of Country’s brightest young stars.

Listen to “28th of June” below.

.The latest turn in what’s sure to be another powerhouse year for Moroney, “28th of June” arrives as she currently has two singles in the Top 25 on Country radio: “I’m Not Pretty” (the magnetic opening track to LUCKY) and “Can’t Break Up Now” (her recent collaboration with Old Dominion). “28th of June” also follows the release of an all-acoustic version of “No Caller ID” from the Emo Cowgirl Live Sessions —check it out here.

Next month, Moroney will embark on THE LUCKY 2.0 TOUR — a headlining run that sold out just five minutes after tickets went on sale in January. Solidifying her status as an in-demand headliner, her third consecutive headline tour kicks off on April 19 in Dothan, Alabama, and is currently set to continue through July 26 in Aspen, Colorado, with special guest Logan Crosby as support. Soon after completing that run, she’ll head overseas for the GEORGIA GIRL TOUR: a 15-date headlining tour of the UK and Europe, beginning on September 4 in Cardiff, UK, and wrapping up on September 27 in Zurich, Switzerland. This spring and summer, Moroney will also take the stage at stadiums across the country as support for Kenny Chesney’s SUN DOWN 2024 TOUR, in addition to appearing at high-profile festivals such as Stagecoach in April and Lollapalooza in August. For full tour dates and ticketing information, visit here.