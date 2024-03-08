Today, country music sensation Mason Ramsey has just released a new music video for his latest single, “Blue Over You,” which is out now via Atlantic Records.

Originally released just a few weeks ago, “Blue Over You” continues to showcase his new sound and transformed voice, and follows the recently released “Here All Day” as he continues to push forward into 2024 with new music.

“‘Blue Over You’ is about someone I truly cared for that unfortunately didn’t feel the same way. When I took this song to my producer, I really felt everything and put all my emotions into it,” Ramsey says on the new song. “In the song, you’ll hear influences of Elvis, Hank Williams, Jim Croce and Roy Orbison. I’m subconsciously inspired by music in the 60’s since I was raised by my grandparents and it is what I grew up listening to. The raw emotion and the influences of the 60’s, naturally pulled this song together.”

Watch the music video below.

Earlier this year, Ramsey announced his “Falls Into Place tour” kicking off March 13th in Boston with stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Austin and more. The North American tour follows the young sensation’s performances at Europe’s biggest country music festival, C2C: Country to Country alongside the likes of Brad Paisley, Jake Owen, Alana Springsteen and more.

The 15-stop trek is the follow up of his coming-of-age EP, Falls Into Place. The five-song project marked his first studio collection since 2019, and a new era for the breakout singer-songwriter. Available across all streaming platforms and digital retailers, listen to Falls Into Place here.

“Falls Into Place Tour”

*Support from Halle Kearns

MARCH

13 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

14 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre *

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *

16 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre *

21 – Atlanta, GA @ Eddie’s Attic * SOLD OUT

22 – Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord *

23 – Starkville, MS @ Rick’s Cafe *

APRIL

11 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live

12 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

18 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

19 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato *

20 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood *

MAY

2 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten at ACl Live *

3 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock * SOLD OUT

4 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Texas Club *