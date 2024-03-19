Today, Grammy Award-nominated songwriter/producer/performer Maggie Rogers has released her new track “So Sick Of Dreaming.”

The single is lifted from her upcoming third studio album, Don’t Forget Me, which will be released on April 12th via Capitol Records.

Rogers co-produced Don’t Forget Me with Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris) at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, writing eight of its 10 songs with him and penning two alone. Shawn Everett (Brittany Howard, The War on Drugs) mixed. The album was mastered by Emily Lazar (Beck, Coldplay), who has mastered all of Rogers’albums to date.

Listen to “So Sick of Dreaming” below and pre-order Don’t Forget Me here.

“I wanted to make an album that sounded like a Sunday afternoon,” explains Rogers. “Worn in denim. A drive in your favorite car. No make up, but the right amount of lipstick. Something classic. The mohair throw and bottle of Whiskey in Joan Didion’s motel room. An old corvette. Vintage, but not overly Americana. I wanted to make an album to belt at full volume alone in your car, a trusted friend who could ride shotgun and be there when you needed her.”

Last month, Rogers announced Part 1 of “The Don’t Forget Me Tour” which kicks off May 23 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Produced by Live Nation, the North American headline run will include stops at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX and more in addition to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. The Japanese House, the critically acclaimed project of Amber Bain, will support from May 24 – June 22. See below for full itinerary. Rogers will also perform at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

It Was Coming All Along Drunk So Sick of Dreaming The Kill If Now Was Then I Still Do On & On & On Never Going Home All The Same Don’t Forget Me

Maggie Rogers – “The Don’t Forget Me Tour” – Part 1 (Including Festival Appearances)

5/4 Charlotte NC Lovin’ Life Festival^

5/23 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

5/24 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

5/27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

5/31 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/1 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/3 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

6/5 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/7 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

6/8 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion

6/9 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/11 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/14 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival^

6/16 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion *

6/19 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6/20 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

6/22 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Support for 5/23 show to be announced.

Support for 5/24 – 6/22 shows – The Japanese House

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Performance