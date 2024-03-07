Liz Cass has just released her newest, 80’s-inspired pop song, “3AM Feelings.”

”3AM Feelings” is built on airy synths and a powerful guitar, weeding through a slick, downtempo funk and that rides into an unexpected guitar solo crescendo that grabs your attention and doesn’t let go.

Regarding the single Cass says, “I grew up on 80s music and it’s a huge influence for my sound. ‘3AM Feelings’ is the power ballad I’ve always wanted to write, complete with a fiery outro guitar solo from Louis Eliot (Grace Jones, Rialto). It’s a no shame, pour your heart out, love song about giving yourself over to that all-encompassing, electrifying love that you’re prepared to let consume you.”

Listen to “3AM Feelings” below.

“3AM Feelings” is the latest song to be taken from the forthcoming album from Cass out later this year. It follows the release of singles “Map Of A Human Heart” and “Too Hot” in 2023, both also set to feature on the upcoming record.

The new studio album will follow her 2022 debut The Words. It saw Cass make a grand statement with her distinctive synth pop which has been met by great acclaim. Its singles, including the likes of ‘Near Miss’, ‘Confessional’ and ‘Something Real’, proved hits with radio achieving multiple plays from Radio 1, 6Music and BBC Introducing.

Her latest string of singles prove Liz Cass is set to cement her name in 2024 with her new album and more exciting announcements follow soon.