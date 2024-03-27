Critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter Lawrence Rothman has just shared their newest song, “Yesterday Tomorrow,” which is out now.

The song’s release comes alongside a music video directed by the renowned Floria Sigismondi (Sam Smith, Rihanna, Taylor Swift) and can be found below.

Reflecting on the song, Rothman shares, “‘Yesterday Tomorrow’ is about breaking free from the constraints of societal norms and embracing the fluidity of time, identity and purpose. My lyric is navigating the liminal space between memory and anticipation. The past doesn’t define us, and the future isn’t predetermined. It’s easy to feel nostalgic to a time when you felt safe and happy. But nostalgia is the death of progress. A lot of people complain about the current times we live in, but I subscribe to the idea of embracing the chaos, keep dancing on the edge of uncertainty, create the things you want to see, hear or experience. Redefine the very essence of what it means to exist in the contemporary landscape.”

“Yesterday Tomorrow” is the latest track unveiled from Rothman’s anticipated new album, The Plow That Broke the Plains, which will be released April 26th via KRO Records and is available for pre-order now. Ahead of the release, Rothman has shared three additional songs: the title track, “Poster Child” (written with and guitars by Jason Isbell) and “LAX” (feat. Amanda Shires).

For this next chapter in their ever-evolving artistic career, Rothman arrived at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios to make an album that stands as a testament to resilience—capturing the strength and lessons salvaged from their decade-long struggle with body dysmorphia, while addressing themes of addiction, gender identity and societal pressures. Recorded primarily live, with an emphasis on first takes, the 13-track album was produced and mixed by Lawrence Rothman and Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell), with contributions from Isbell, Amanda Shires and S.G. Goodman. Rooted in Rothman’s upbringing surrounded by folk and country music in Missouri, The Plow That Broke the Plains is a snapshot of their most unfiltered self.

Describing the recording process, Rothman shares, “’The Plow That Broke the Plains’ is me not hiding behind any persona or mask and just being myself and putting that uncensored self into the words and recordings no matter how painful the confrontation was.”

In celebration of the release, Rothman will embark on a west coast tour this spring including stops at L.A.’s Lodge Room, Seattle’s Tractor Tavern, Portland’s Show Bar, San Diego’s Soda Bar, Pioneertown’s Pappy and Harriet’s and Nashville’s The Basement among others. See below for full itinerary.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Yesterday Tomorrow LAX (feat. Amanda Shires) Poster Child The Plow That Broke The Plains Kerosene Twin Flames Dreams Die Hard Never A Right Time R. Blood (feat. S.G. Goodman) Don’t Hang Up On Me Drugstore Bummin Doesn’t Work Like That No Vacancy

Tour dates:

April 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Lodge Room

April 26—Santa Cruz, CA—The Atrium at the Catalyst

April 27—San Francisco, CA—The Lost Church

April 28—Folsom, CA—Folsom Hotel

April 29—Reno, NV—Holland Project

May 1—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern

May 2—Portland, OR—Show Bar

May 3—Willamina, OR—Wildwood Hotel

May 8—Costa Mesa, CA—The Wayfarer

May 9—San Diego—Soda Bar

May 10—Phoenix, AZ—Dirty Drummer

May 11—Tucson, AZ—Club Congress

May 12—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy and Harriet’s

May 18—Nashville, TN—The Basement