Laaawwd, the viral rapper making Dubai’s music scene sizzle, has taken off with his latest hit single, “Cabin Crew.” The track has sky-rocketed to the #1 spot on Spotify’s charts in Dubai, amassing a jaw-dropping 200k streams within the first few days of its release.

Originally hailing from Killeen, Texas, Laaawwd has seamlessly blended into the cultural tapestry of Dubai, where he now calls home. Infused with the city’s vibrant energy, Laaawwd has fashioned a persona and musical theme centered around international travel and the elevated experiences associated with it. The term “Cabin Crew” in his lyrics isn’t just about reaching new heights; it cleverly doubles as a nod to soaring to new levels while being sky-high, resonating with audiences on a global scale.

“Cabin Crew is just me just telling people who I am, it’s a club banger that’s more than just a song, it’s a whole lifestyle – not to be cliché, but when guys try to fly girls out, this is what they should be listening to on the way to the airport. I want it to be something that you listen to in the gym, before you go out, it’s going to turn up your life,” Laaawwd explained.

“When I made Cabin Crew, I wanted it to be something that spikes your blood pressure, it’s like ear dopamine. It’s a follow up to my songs HIM and OML, and those were cool, but this is BANGER BANGER. I actually pushed some other songs back because this song puts you on a flight b*tch and it’s undeniable.”

A local sensation on Dubai’s club scene, Laaawwd has become a favorite among DJs and the city’s elite, creating waves amidst the mesmerizing desert landscape. His dynamic stage presence and infectious beats have propelled him to the forefront of the music scene, gaining traction not only in Dubai but also on social media platforms like Tik-Tok and streaming platforms like Spotify.

“Cabin Crew” isn’t just a song; it’s the epicenter of a movement that Laaawwd is pioneering with infectious passion and creativity. The single has garnered praise from major publications, solidifying Laaawwd’s standing as a rising star in the music industry.

“I’m happy for the feedback I’ve gotten, this is the most I’ve put into a single as far as the prep and the merch and the shirts and the Where’s Laaawwd? game we’ve been playing with fans. I’m extremely happy with the progress we’ve been making to do almost 200k plays over the weekend. It has been thrilling, the fans are really tapping in.”

As Laaawwd continues to ascend in his career, he remains committed to crafting music that transcends borders and resonates with a global audience. With “Cabin Crew,” he aims to further cement his status as a musical force, bringing his signature style and contagious energy to fans around the world.

“I just want to thank all the fans, keep booking your flights on Laaawwd Airways, the plane is still taking passengers. We do have a separate plane that’s coming in a few weeks that will be the EDM version of Cabin Crew and I’ll continue to put out my ‘Where’s Laaawwd’ photos to keep the fans engaged. I’ll also continue giving out merch to DJs when they tap in and I’ll also be giving out merch to select fans who are winners of contests, but right now the merch is exclusive to celebrities and select DJ for this initial promo run.”