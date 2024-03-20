Once again connecting with in-house producer Kidd Slopes, Virginia native Krown Vic follows up his KP Skywalka-assisted release “Business Is Business” with “Strike V2.” The high-level trap record sonically appeals to the masses while simultaneously fitting the criteria for the perfect strip club cut. Krown’s storytelling when decoded is a vivid description of the underworld and what it takes to stay alive in the lawless environment.

“I love SV2 because it was a relevant way for me to express the psychotic personality that I bury inside. When you learn better you do better, so I no longer act on every thought or impulse. It’s a fun turn-up record that happened on one of the many 10-hour sessions with Slopes and me; the only difference is that this was what we call a runner backer and we couldn’t stop playing it. We knew it was going to hit and motivate the streets,” the Firm Records CEO details in an exclusive statement to #MCA about the song’s origins.

Vic is a DMV-based rapper who, alongside in-house producer Garso Dio, combines Hip-Hop beats and witty wordplay with a Trap-Punk twist. Though he stays true to his lane of street storytelling, K.V.‘s lyrics double as a cautionary tale to the youth about how making the wrong decisions can derail you from personal growth. As an adolescent, he admired heavy-weight entertainers like Eminem and Michael Jackson, who influenced his sonic stylings.

After touring the West Coast and Florida with Lil Pump, D Savage, and Joey Fatts, Vic regularly performs at local Washington D.C. venues Eden, Griffin, and Rose Bar. He has also shared the stage with Billboard chart-topping artists Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and DRAM.

Watch the Visionarts Production-directed music video for “Strike V2” and stream the official audio on your DSP of choice below via United Masters.