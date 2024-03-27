2x Grammy Award-winning rock band Korn have announced their 2024 run of shows across North America for this upcoming fall.

The one-of-a-kind rock icons will kick off their Live Nation produced 25-date tour on September 12th in Tampa, Florida and make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Phoenix, Houston, and more before wrapping up on October 27th in St. Paul, Minnesota. Korn will be joined by two Grammy Award-nominated titans in Gojira and Spiritbox.

Citi Card and artist pre-sales are available now through tomorrow, March 28th at 10pm local time. General on-sale tickets will become available on Friday, March 29th at 10am local time here.

Check out all of the tour dates below.

Tour dates:

Thu Sep 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Sep 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Sep 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Mon Sep 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

Wed Oct 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium^ – SOLD OUT

Sun Oct 06 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Thu Oct 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Sat Oct 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Wed Oct 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre>

Fri Oct 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Oct 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Oct 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Wed Oct 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Fri Oct 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sun Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

*Festival Performance

^Special Guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended