2x Grammy Award-winning rock band Korn have announced their 2024 run of shows across North America for this upcoming fall.
The one-of-a-kind rock icons will kick off their Live Nation produced 25-date tour on September 12th in Tampa, Florida and make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Phoenix, Houston, and more before wrapping up on October 27th in St. Paul, Minnesota. Korn will be joined by two Grammy Award-nominated titans in Gojira and Spiritbox.
Citi Card and artist pre-sales are available now through tomorrow, March 28th at 10pm local time. General on-sale tickets will become available on Friday, March 29th at 10am local time here.
Check out all of the tour dates below.
Tour dates:
Thu Sep 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Sep 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sat Sep 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Mon Sep 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Sep 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*
Wed Oct 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Oct 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium^ – SOLD OUT
Sun Oct 06 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Thu Oct 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Sat Oct 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Wed Oct 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre>
Fri Oct 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Oct 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Mon Oct 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Wed Oct 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Fri Oct 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Sun Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
*Festival Performance
^Special Guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended