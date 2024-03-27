2x Grammy Award-winning rock band Korn have announced their 2024 run of shows across North America for this upcoming fall.

The one-of-a-kind rock icons will kick off their Live Nation produced 25-date tour on September 12th in Tampa, Florida and make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Phoenix, Houston, and more before wrapping up on October 27th in St. Paul, Minnesota. Korn will be joined by two Grammy Award-nominated titans in Gojira and Spiritbox.

Citi Card and artist pre-sales are available now through tomorrow, March 28th at 10pm local time. General on-sale tickets will become available on Friday, March 29th at 10am local time here

Check out all of the tour dates below.

Tour dates:

Thu Sep 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre  

Sat Sep 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre  

Mon Sep 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre  

Wed Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion  

Fri Sep 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion  

Sat Sep 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center  

Mon Sep 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center  

Wed Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage  

Fri Sep 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre  

Sat Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre  

Sun Sep 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*  

Wed Oct 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater  

Thu Oct 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre  

Sat Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium^ – SOLD OUT

Sun Oct 06 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre  

Tue Oct 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center  

Thu Oct 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome  

Sat Oct 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre  

Sun Oct 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center  

Wed Oct 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre>

Fri Oct 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center  

Sun Oct 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion  

Mon Oct 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center  

Wed Oct 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center  

Fri Oct 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center  

Sun Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center  

 

*Festival Performance

^Special Guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended