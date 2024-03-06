On the heels of releasing his ninth studio album, Insano, Grammy Award-winning producer/singer/actor Kid Cudi has just announced his plans for a massive world tour this year.

Presented by AEG Presents, The “Insano World Tour” will see Kid Cudi playing 43 shows, starting in Austin, Texas on June 28th at the Moody Center. The tour will also hit Madison Square Garden in New York, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Uber Arena in Berlin, Accor Arena in Paris, before concluding at The O2 in London on March 18th, 2025.

Supporting Kid Cudi across the entire tour will be Grammy Award nominated, hip-hop legend Pusha T, with additional support in select cities  artists Jaden and EARTHGANG.

Tickets for Kid Cudi’s “Insano World Tour” presale begin Tuesday, March 12th at 10am local in North America and Wednesday, March 13th 10am local time in United Kingdom and Europe. Fans can register now here.  Tickets for the world tour go on sale to the public on Friday, March 15th at 10am local time here.

A limited number of VIP packages will also be available starting on Tuesday, March 12th at 12pm local time in North America, and Wednesday, March 13th at 10am local time in Europe. These exclusive offers can include early VIP access and priority check-in to the GA floor, VIP Tour Gift, VIP merchandise, and more.

North American Dates

Fri Jun 28, 2024                        Austin, TX                               Moody Center +^

Sun Jun 30, 2024                       Dallas, TX                                American Airlines Center +^

Wed Jul 3, 2024                        Nashville, TN                           Bridgestone Arena +*

Fri Jul 5, 2024                           Sunrise, FL                               Amerant Bank Arena +*

Sat Jul 6, 2024                          Tampa, FL                                Amalie Arena +*

Tue Jul 9, 2024                         Duluth, GA                               Gas South Arena +*

Thu Jul 11, 2024                       Raleigh, NC                              PNC Arena +*

Sat Jul 13, 2024                        Washington, DC                       Capital One Arena +*

Sun Jul 14, 2024                       Philadelphia, PA                       Wells Fargo Center +*

Wed Jul 17, 2024                      Newark, NJ                              Prudential Center +^

Fri Jul 19, 2024                         Toronto, ON                             Scotiabank Arena +^

Sat Jul 20, 2024                        Montreal, QC                            Bell Centre +^

Tue Jul 23, 2024                       New York, NY                         Madison Square Garden +^

Wed Jul 24, 2024                      Boston, MA                              TD Garden +^

Sat Jul 27, 2024                        Detroit, MI                               Little Caesars Arena +*

Sun Jul 28, 2024                       Rosemont, IL                            Allstate Arena +*

Wed Jul 31, 2024                      Cleveland, OH                          Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse +*#!

Fri Aug 2, 2024                         Cincinnati, OH                          Heritage Bank Center +*#!

Sun Aug 4, 2024                       Kansas City, MO                      T-Mobile Center +*

Wed Aug 7, 2024                      Minneapolis, MN                      Target Center +*

Fri Aug 9, 2024                         St. Louis, MO                           Enterprise Center +*

Sun Aug 11, 2024                     Denver, CO                              Ball Arena +*

Wed Aug 14, 2024                    Phoenix, AZ                             Footprint Center +*

Fri Aug 16, 2024                       San Diego, CA                          Pechanga Arena +*

Sat Aug 17, 2024                      Las Vegas, NV                         MGM Grand Garden Arena +*

Tue Aug 20, 2024                     San Francisco, CA                    Chase Center +*

Thu Aug 22, 2024                     Portland, OR                             Moda Center +*

Sat Aug 24, 2024                      Vancouver, BC                         Rogers Arena +*

Sun Aug 25, 2024                     Seattle, WA                              Climate Pledge Arena +*

Wed Aug 28, 2024                    Sacramento, CA                        Golden 1 Center +^

Fri Aug 30, 2024                       Los Angeles, CA                       Crypto.com Arena +^

 

EUROPE AND UK DATES

Tue Feb 25 2025                       Oslo, Norway                           Spektrum +

Thu Feb 27 2025                       Hamburg, Germany                   Barclays Arena +

Fri Feb 28 2025                         Berlin, Germany                       Uber Arena +

Sun Mar 2 2025                        Oberhausen, Germany               Rudolf Weber-ARENA +

Mon Mar 3 2025                       Amsterdam, Netherlands           Ziggo Dome +

Wed Mar 5 2025                       Milan, Italy                               Forum Milano +

Sat Mar 8 2025                         Paris, France                             Accor Arena +

Sun Mar 9 2025                        Brussels, Belgium                     ING Arena +

Wed Mar 12 2025                     Dublin, Ireland                          3Arena +

Fri Mar 14 2025                        Birmingham, UK                      Resorts World Arena +

Sat Mar 15 2025                        Manchester, UK                        Co-op Live +

Tue Mar 18 2025                       London, UK                              The O2 +

 

+ PUSHA T

* EARTHGANG

^ Jaden

# Chelsea Pastel

! Siena Bella 

 