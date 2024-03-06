On the heels of releasing his ninth studio album, Insano, Grammy Award-winning producer/singer/actor Kid Cudi has just announced his plans for a massive world tour this year.

Presented by AEG Presents, The “Insano World Tour” will see Kid Cudi playing 43 shows, starting in Austin, Texas on June 28th at the Moody Center. The tour will also hit Madison Square Garden in New York, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Uber Arena in Berlin, Accor Arena in Paris, before concluding at The O2 in London on March 18th, 2025.

Supporting Kid Cudi across the entire tour will be Grammy Award nominated, hip-hop legend Pusha T, with additional support in select cities artists Jaden and EARTHGANG.

Tickets for Kid Cudi’s “Insano World Tour” presale begin Tuesday, March 12th at 10am local in North America and Wednesday, March 13th 10am local time in United Kingdom and Europe. Fans can register now here . Tickets for the world tour go on sale to the public on Friday, March 15th at 10am local time here .

A limited number of VIP packages will also be available starting on Tuesday, March 12th at 12pm local time in North America, and Wednesday, March 13th at 10am local time in Europe. These exclusive offers can include early VIP access and priority check-in to the GA floor, VIP Tour Gift, VIP merchandise, and more.

North American Dates

Fri Jun 28, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center +^

Sun Jun 30, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center +^

Wed Jul 3, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena +*

Fri Jul 5, 2024 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena +*

Sat Jul 6, 2024 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena +*

Tue Jul 9, 2024 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena +*

Thu Jul 11, 2024 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena +*

Sat Jul 13, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena +*

Sun Jul 14, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center +*

Wed Jul 17, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center +^

Fri Jul 19, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena +^

Sat Jul 20, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre +^

Tue Jul 23, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden +^

Wed Jul 24, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden +^

Sat Jul 27, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena +*

Sun Jul 28, 2024 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena +*

Wed Jul 31, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse +*#!

Fri Aug 2, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center +*#!

Sun Aug 4, 2024 Kansas City, MO T- Mobile Center +*

Wed Aug 7, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center +*

Fri Aug 9, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center +*

Sun Aug 11, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena +*

Wed Aug 14, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center +*

Fri Aug 16, 2024 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena +*

Sat Aug 17, 2024 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena +*

Tue Aug 20, 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase Center +*

Thu Aug 22, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center +*

Sat Aug 24, 2024 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena +*

Sun Aug 25, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena +*

Wed Aug 28, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center +^

Fri Aug 30, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena +^

EUROPE AND UK DATES

Tue Feb 25 2025 Oslo, Norway Spektrum +

Thu Feb 27 2025 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena +

Fri Feb 28 2025 Berlin, Germany Uber Arena +

Sun Mar 2 2025 Oberhausen, Germany Rudolf Weber-ARENA +

Mon Mar 3 2025 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome +

Wed Mar 5 2025 Milan, Italy Forum Milano +

Sat Mar 8 2025 Paris, France Accor Arena +

Sun Mar 9 2025 Brussels, Belgium ING Arena +

Wed Mar 12 2025 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena +

Fri Mar 14 2025 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena +

Sat Mar 15 2025 Manchester, UK Co- op Live +

Tue Mar 18 2025 London, UK The O2 +

+ PUSHA T

* EARTHGANG

^ Jaden

# Chelsea Pastel

! Siena Bella