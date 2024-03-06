On the heels of releasing his ninth studio album, Insano, Grammy Award-winning producer/singer/actor Kid Cudi has just announced his plans for a massive world tour this year.
Presented by AEG Presents, The “Insano World Tour” will see Kid Cudi playing 43 shows, starting in Austin, Texas on June 28th at the Moody Center. The tour will also hit Madison Square Garden in New York, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Uber Arena in Berlin, Accor Arena in Paris, before concluding at The O2 in London on March 18th, 2025.
Supporting Kid Cudi across the entire tour will be Grammy Award nominated, hip-hop legend Pusha T, with additional support in select cities artists Jaden and EARTHGANG.
Tickets for Kid Cudi’s “Insano World Tour” presale begin Tuesday, March 12th at 10am local in North America and Wednesday, March 13th 10am local time in United Kingdom and Europe. Fans can register now here. Tickets for the world tour go on sale to the public on Friday, March 15th at 10am local time here.
A limited number of VIP packages will also be available starting on Tuesday, March 12th at 12pm local time in North America, and Wednesday, March 13th at 10am local time in Europe. These exclusive offers can include early VIP access and priority check-in to the GA floor, VIP Tour Gift, VIP merchandise, and more.
North American Dates
Fri Jun 28, 2024
Sun Jun 30, 2024
Wed Jul 3, 2024
Fri Jul 5, 2024
Sat Jul 6, 2024
Tue Jul 9, 2024
Thu Jul 11, 2024
Sat Jul 13, 2024
Sun Jul 14, 2024
Wed Jul 17, 2024
Fri Jul 19, 2024
Sat Jul 20, 2024
Tue Jul 23, 2024 New York, NY
Wed Jul 24, 2024
Sat Jul 27, 2024
Sun Jul 28, 2024
Wed Jul 31, 2024
Fri Aug 2, 2024
Sun Aug 4, 2024
Wed Aug 7, 2024
Fri Aug 9, 2024
Sun Aug 11, 2024
Wed Aug 14, 2024
Fri Aug 16, 2024 San Diego, CA
Sat Aug 17, 2024 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena +*
Tue Aug 20, 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase Center +*
Thu Aug 22, 2024
Sat Aug 24, 2024
Sun Aug 25, 2024
Wed Aug 28, 2024
Fri Aug 30, 2024 Los Angeles, CA
EUROPE AND UK DATES
Tue Feb 25 2025
Thu Feb 27 2025
Fri Feb 28 2025
Sun Mar 2 2025
Mon Mar 3 2025
Wed Mar 5 2025
Sat Mar 8 2025
Sun Mar 9 2025
Wed Mar 12 2025
Fri Mar 14 2025
Sat Mar 15 2025
Tue Mar 18 2025
+ PUSHA T
* EARTHGANG
^ Jaden
# Chelsea Pastel
! Siena Bella