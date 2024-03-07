Multi-platinum superstar Kevin Gates has just unveiled the music video for his song “It Won’t Happen.”

“It Won’t Happen” is lifted from Gates’ fourth studio album, The Ceremony, which was released back in January via Atlantic Records/Bread Winners Alumni.

The release of the music video comes just ahead of Gates’ upcoming headlining “The Ceremony Tour,” which kicks off on Saturday, March 23rd in San Angelo, Texas. Gates will then make stops in Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on May 11th in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Watch the music video for “It Won’t Happen” below and head here to pick up tickets for his upcoming tour dates.

KEVIN GATES ‘THE CEREMONY’ TOUR

MARCH

23 – San Angelo, TX – Riverstage

28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

29 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency

APRIL

3 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

4 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

5 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

6 – Chicago, IL – Patio Theater

MAY

9 – Birmingham, AL – Arena At The BJCC

10 – Mobile, AL – Civic Center Arena

11 – Knoxville, TN – Civic Coliseum