Today, rising Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason has shared two brand new singles, “JUMPIN IN” and “US” — both of which are out today and can be heard below. The two songs are lifted from his upcoming album, 9, which is set to be released on March 14th via RCA Records.

Both songs being released at the same time even further highlight Mason’s versatility and blending of various genres to create something uniquely him, but still true to his hometown roots.

Along with the album release, Kenny will be heading out on his 23-date Route 9 tour later this month. The tour kicks off in Minnesota on March 22nd and wraps on May 3rd in Los Angeles – tickets are on sale now here.

At the end of last year, Mason dropped his 3 pack EP, HIGHWAY 9(click here to listen) to excite fans for his forthcoming new album. The EP project included the following tracks: “FACTS” , “PULP FICTION” , and “OFF THE RIP”. Prior to that, Mason dropped his six-track and three-track EPs – 6 and 3 – which expanded on his out-of-the-box, genre-blending style. The 3 and 6 EPs are a part of an 18-track unique rollout leading up to his album 9. Having released EPs 3 and 6, which provided three and six tracks respectively; fans can expect a fresh batch of nine new songs on the album.

Tour dates:

March 22nd – St. Paul, MN

March 23rd – Chicago, IL

March 24th – Annarbor, MI

March 26th – Philadelphia, PA

March 28th – Boston, MA

March 29th – Washington, DC

March 30th – New York, NY

April 4th – Orlando, FL

April 5th – Atlanta, GA

April 11th – Dallas, TX

April 12th – Houston, TX

April 13th – Austin, TX

April 16th – Denver, CO

April 17th – Salt Lake City, UT

April 19th – Vancouver, BC

April 20th – Bellingham, WA

April 22nd – Seattle, WA

April 24th – Eugene, OR

April 26th – Sacramento, CA

April 27th – San Francisco, CA

May 1st – Phoenix, AZ

May 2nd – Santa Ana, CA

May 3rd – Los Angeles, CA