Country powerhouse Kameron Marlowe has announced that his sophomore album, Keepin’ the Lights On, will be released on May 31st.

Featuring sixteen meticulously crafted tracks, including the previously acclaimed singles “Quit You,” “Strangers (with Ella Langley)” and “Tennessee Don’t Mind,” Marlowe’s forthcoming record is a testament to his evolution as an artist for the ages.

Enlisting esteemed writers including Kendell Marvel, Michael Hardy and Wyatt McCubbin, and produced by Dann Huff, Keepin’ The Lights On extends an invitation into Marlowe’s life – from childhood to modern day – through a transparent showcase of growth, maturity and most importantly, a lifetime of fulfilling promises.

“I feel like I discovered a lot about myself while making this record,” shares Marlowe. “I got to reflect on a lot of life from when I was a kid to life today. This album explores everything from loss to love, depression to joy, and overcoming the voices in your head telling you you’re not good enough. I found myself looking at life through a different lens throughout the process. The namesake of the album, ‘Keepin’ The Lights On’ came from a conversation with my dad over the holidays about how he’s always thanking the man upstairs for keeping it all together, especially when times get tough. For me, this record is a reminder of hard work, dedication and keeping the promises that we make. It’s still crazy to me that people are listening to a small town boy from Kannapolis, N.C., but here I am releasing my second album. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.

Additionally, Marlowe has shared the album’s title track to provide fans with yet another taste of what’s to come on the record.

Co-penned by Marlowe, Marvel and Phil O’Donnell, the acoustic flavor of “Keepin’ The Lights On” grips a softly paced melody that allows the richness of Marlowe’s vulnerability to authentically deliver heartfelt lyrics. He strikes expertly timed vocal bends that make every word hold high importance.

Listen to “Keepin’ the Lights on” below and pre-order the album here.

The upcoming 16-track output promises to showcase Marlowe’s versatility as an artist, offering a blend of moments drenched in honky-tonk rhythm and melody laced with a dusty aura of solid Country gold. Focused on heart-gripping lyrics that dig into life’s struggles, he exposes the familiarity of heartbreak but positively shifts into the idea of breaking down your walls to let in the one who changes everything. With his incredibly gifted tried and true country melodies holding the bright spotlight, he balances each impeccable tone of his voice into every word with remarkable precision to authentically guide the listener through a bevy of raw emotion, whether it be on a song he co-wrote himself or through an outside cut that perfectly fit his story.

Artwork:

Track-listing: