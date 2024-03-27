Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter jxdn has announced his headlining “When the Music Stops” tour for this summer/fall.

The tour will find jxdn return to stages across the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. in support of his upcoming album, When the Music Stops, which will be released on June 28th via Travis Barkers’ DTA Records.

The U.S. leg of the “When the Music Stops Tour” will feature special guests LØLØ and GUNNAR, and is set to get underway on June 6th at Minneapolis, Minnesota’s First Avenue and will make stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Denver and other major markets before concluding with a hometown show at The Belasco in Los Angeles, California on July 27th.

On September 12th, the European leg of the tour will pick up in Paris, France at Bataclan and will visit Germany, Spain, Italy and other European territories before a run of shows across the U.K. which will commence with an October 2nd performance at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Pre-sale tickets for all dates area available now, with general on-sale tickets launching tomorrow, Thursday March 28th here. Additionally, $1 from every ticket sold will go towards supporting The Coop’s Advice Foundation, a non-profit organization founded after the passing after jxdn’s best friend Cooper Noriega, which is aimed at becoming a leader in the movement to rethink how society understands and addresses mental health and addiction.

Check out all of the tour dates below.

Tour dates:

U.S.

With LØLØ & GUNNAR

* Festival Date – jxdn and LØLØ Only

July 04 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

July 06 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

July 07 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

July 09 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

July 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

July 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

July 13 – Boston, MA – Royale

July 14 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

July 17 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

July 19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

July 20 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

July 22 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

July 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

July 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

July 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

EUROPE & U.K.

Support To be Announced

September 12 – Paris, FR – Bataclan

September 13 – Antwerp, BE – Trix

September 14 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik

September 16 – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio

September 18 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

September 20 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

September 23 – Madrid, ES – La Riviera

September 24 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz

September 26 – Milan, IT – Fabrique

September 28 – Munich, DE – Tonhalle

September 29 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

October 02 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

October 03 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

October 05 – Newcastle, UK – NX Newcastle

October 06 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

October 07 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

October 09 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre