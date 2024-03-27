Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter jxdn has announced his headlining “When the Music Stops” tour for this summer/fall.
The tour will find jxdn return to stages across the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. in support of his upcoming album, When the Music Stops, which will be released on June 28th via Travis Barkers’ DTA Records.
The U.S. leg of the “When the Music Stops Tour” will feature special guests LØLØ and GUNNAR, and is set to get underway on June 6th at Minneapolis, Minnesota’s First Avenue and will make stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Denver and other major markets before concluding with a hometown show at The Belasco in Los Angeles, California on July 27th.
On September 12th, the European leg of the tour will pick up in Paris, France at Bataclan and will visit Germany, Spain, Italy and other European territories before a run of shows across the U.K. which will commence with an October 2nd performance at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
Pre-sale tickets for all dates area available now, with general on-sale tickets launching tomorrow, Thursday March 28th here. Additionally, $1 from every ticket sold will go towards supporting The Coop’s Advice Foundation, a non-profit organization founded after the passing after jxdn’s best friend Cooper Noriega, which is aimed at becoming a leader in the movement to rethink how society understands and addresses mental health and addiction.
Check out all of the tour dates below.
Tour dates:
U.S.
With LØLØ & GUNNAR
* Festival Date – jxdn and LØLØ Only
July 04 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*
July 06 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
July 07 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
July 09 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
July 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
July 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
July 13 – Boston, MA – Royale
July 14 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
July 17 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
July 19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
July 20 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
July 22 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
July 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
July 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
July 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
EUROPE & U.K.
Support To be Announced
September 12 – Paris, FR – Bataclan
September 13 – Antwerp, BE – Trix
September 14 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik
September 16 – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio
September 18 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt
September 20 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg
September 23 – Madrid, ES – La Riviera
September 24 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz
September 26 – Milan, IT – Fabrique
September 28 – Munich, DE – Tonhalle
September 29 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall
October 02 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
October 03 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
October 05 – Newcastle, UK – NX Newcastle
October 06 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
October 07 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
October 09 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre