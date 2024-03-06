Up-and-coming shoegaze duo Joyer — comprised of brothers Nick and Shane Sullivan — have just shared a new single, “Fall Apart.”

The new single is lifted from their upcoming album, Night Songs, which will be released on April 26th via Hit the North Records and Julia’s War. “Fall Apart” follows the previously released “Star” and “Drive All Night” and is a dynamic ride, spinning on a dime from hazy jangle pop, to a noisy blast of fuzz, and back again to shimmering bliss.

“In the past we’ve made a lot of slow music so we thought it would be fun to make a more frantic sounding song for a change,” Shane says on the new song. “We wanted to center the song around a hypnotic motorik beat and we kind of built from there. ‘Fall Apart’ is about recklessness and self sabotage and how people easily let their lives spin out of control.”

Listen to “Fall Apart” below.

Recorded by Bradford Krieger (Horse Jumper of Love, Squirrel Flower) at Big Nice Studios, Night Songs perfectly captures Joyer’s blend of otherworldly mood and crunchy guitars, as well as a notably more hook-driven direction in the brothers’ songwriting. The upcoming album marks a departure from the more hushed slowcore of 2020’s Sun Into Flies and 2021’s Perfect Gray, displaying a more expansive sound—from blowtorched guitars and overtly catchy vocal cadences, to melancholy synths and pastoral lap steel. The songwriting duties are split evenly between Nick and Shane, but there’s a palpable cohesion in their music, a unified vision that’s always guided the project and continues even with the siblings living in different cities.

”We grew up in this small suburban town and there weren’t too many people interested in music so it was convenient to just play with each other and we’ve always had pretty much the same music tastes,” Shane explains. “I just feel like when I’m in a band with Shane I don’t have to compromise,” Nick adds. “Being brothers allows us to be really honest and have a lot of productive criticism because we’re so comfortable with one another, we don’t have to hold back and it helps us achieve what we’re going for.”

Joyer have also announced a run of upcoming US tour dates that include shows in New York and LA, as well as appearances at SXSW. See full tour dates below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Night Song Silver Moon Drive All Night 777 Fall Apart Wake Up Star Softer Skin Try Rings A Bell Mason Dixon

Tour dates:

3/7 Richmond, VA @ Imperial Lounge Wallpaper and Solace Sovay

3/8 Knoxville, TN @ Birdhouse

3/9 Athens, GA @ World Famous

3/13 Austin, TX (SXSW)

First Date Touring x Keeled Scales Unofficial Showcase @ Chess Club 1:10PM

3/14 Austin, TX (SXSW)

2:00PM Hipster Woodstock

6:45PM Feels So Good Records Showcase

10:00PMPlanetary Group Official Showcase @ Valhalla

3/15 Austin, TX (SXSW)

1:30PM Born Loser Mag Showcase

6:00PM Linton House

3/16 Austin, TX (SXSW)

4:00PM Carousel Lounge

3/17 El Paso, TX @ Rosewood Bar

3/19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Resident

3/20 North Ridge, CA @ The Open Book

4/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Mini Mart w/ Hooky, 22 Halo, Pulsr

4/26 Queens, NY @ Trans Pecos w/ Punchlove, Pulsr

4/28 Boston, MA @ Cantab Lounge w/ Devin Bailey, Night Mot, Pulsr