Alternative/pop/rock sensation Jagwar Twin has released the cinematic music video for his latest viral hit “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa,” which is out now via Big Loud Rock.

The vivid, big-top spectacle sees Jagwar Twin becoming the ringleader of his own surreal circus. Playfully distorting the boundaries of reality backed by a troupe of dancers, the video weaves together the song’s introspective musings on disillusionment to question what’s real as chess pieces tower to unimaginable heights while hypnotic spinning wheels and otherworldly carousels play backdrop to a dreamlike carnival that invites listeners to question their own realities.

The music video was directed by visionary Ukrainian creator Ganna Bogdan and filmed at the iconic LA Circus.

“I aimed to create something that transcends the everyday, a melody that invites introspection and challenges the listener to find depth in the mundane exploring,” shares Jagwar Twin. “The whole world is kind of like a circus where no one really knows what’s up or down, left or right, black or white… so Ganna and I wanted to make sure that symbolism was in the video, especially as Jagwar Twin is all about exploring polarities and where they overlap

“When Jagwar Twin suggested a Slavic circus concept, I was excited to make it happen,” adds director Ganna Bogdan. “I grew up in Ukraine loving the local circus and theater scene and most of my team is from Ukraine. The music video captures a mix of Eastern European circus, theater, playing with opposites, and surrealism, and of course adds elements of dance and glimpses of magic. I’m grateful for my talented team and for JagwarTwin for delivering such a great performance on set.”

Watch the new video below.

With over 100 million streams and challenging the conventions of mainstream music, “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)”has landed on multiple charts including TikTok’s Viral 50 Chart, Global Spotify Viral 50 charts around the globe, and is currently climbing Billboard’s Hot Alternative Songs (No. 24) and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (No. 36) charts. Showing no signs of slowing down, “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)” has seen Jagwar Twin captivate audiences across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, and marks the beginning of a momentous year ahead.