Serving as the latest talent addition to Grammy-award winning songwriter/instrumentalist LunchMoney Lewis creative collective, SoFlo vocalist Isadora Franca unloads her BRIANWHITE & Julianbeatz co-produced single “Subscribe.” Encapsulating a theme of detachment and a suffocating relationship, the chorus boldly proclaims the need for independence, declaring, “I’m not subscribed to you.”

In a press statement to Medium Creative Agency, the Miami musician reveals: “While an idea might have seemed great at one point, it doesn’t mean it’ll always stay that way. After all, most things have a beginning and an end. Your nervous system sends signals when it’s time to end a relationship. The mind might be a bit slow to catch on but eventually, it aligns with your instincts.”

A Brazilian-American singer-songwriter based in South Florida, Isadora Franca imprints her mark in the music industry with her heartfelt songwriting and unique blend of R&B, Pop, and Alternative. Her records reflect her soul, drawing inspiration from her emotions and the world around her in the moment. Combining an angelic, melodic voice with authentic, soulful lyrics and a dreamlike sound, Isadora Franca is a rising star and songwriter poised to resonate with hearts worldwide.

Press play on “Subscribe” after the jump on your DSP of choice below via Lunchbox Records / Big Chune Inc.