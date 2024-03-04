Halestorm and I Prevail have announced that they will be heading out on a massive co-headlining tour together this summer.

The two co-headliners will be joined by Hollywood Undead and Fit For a King as support for the entirety of the run.

Produced by Live Nation, Halestorm and I Prevail will kick off the North American tour on July 9th in Raleigh, North Carolina and make stops across the continent at cities like Boston, Toronto, Chicago, St. Louis, Denver, and more before wrapping up on August 17th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Various pre-sales start tomorrow. The general on-sale is set for Friday, March 8 at 10am local time. Get tickets here or here.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Halestorm this summer,” states I Prevail’s Eric Vanlerberghe. “Touring with Halestorm is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy, and dedication to rock music, and are thrilled to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we’ve ever done.“

“Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail,” says Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale. “This isn’t your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we’ve done before! We have a lot of surprises in store, so get your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!“

Check out the full tour routing below.

Halestorm have partnered with mental health organization Sound Mind Live to engage fans to pledge support that will provide free-to-the-community mental health programming across the country for fans and the broader community.

Tour dates:

7/9 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/11 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

7/13 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/15 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion

7/16 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

7/18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

7/21 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/23 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/24 — Scranton, PA — Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

7/26 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

7/27 — York, PA — York Fair^

7/30 — Mansfield, OH — Inkcarceration*

7/31 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/1 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/3 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

8/4 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater

8/7 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/8 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

8/10 — Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

8/11 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/13 — Denver, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *^

8/14 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

8/16 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theater

8/17 — Las Vegas, NV — Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort

*Festival

^Non-Live Nation Date