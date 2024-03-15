Today, four-time Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna has just dropped a new track “Prada Dem” which features Offset, via YSL/300 Entertainment.

The release of “Prada Dem” comes with an accompanying music vide — directed by Leff and prominently shot at the iconic Broadway Prada store in New York.

Watch the new video from Gunna below.

Last month, Gunna dropped his first single, “Bittersweet,” notably marking his first release since his chart topping fourth studio album a Gift & a Curse.

Gunna also recently announced “The Bittersweet Tour” with special guest Flo Milli joining across all tour dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 16-date kicks off on Saturday, May 4th in Columbus at Schottenstein Center, with stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami and more before wrapping up with a hometown performance in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. Tickets available here.

Tour dates:

Sat May 04 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Mon May 06 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Wed May 08 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri May 10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Sun May 12 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu May 16 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Sat May 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue May 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri May 24 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat May 25 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Tue May 28 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed May 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bojangles’ Coliseum

Sat Jun 01 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Jun 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival **

Thu Jun 06 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sun Jun 09 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Tue Jun 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

** Festival date – without Flo Milli