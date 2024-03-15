Today, four-time Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna has just dropped a new track “Prada Dem” which features Offset, via YSL/300 Entertainment.
The release of “Prada Dem” comes with an accompanying music vide — directed by Leff and prominently shot at the iconic Broadway Prada store in New York.
Watch the new video from Gunna below.
Last month, Gunna dropped his first single, “Bittersweet,” notably marking his first release since his chart topping fourth studio album a Gift & a Curse.
Gunna also recently announced “The Bittersweet Tour” with special guest Flo Milli joining across all tour dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 16-date kicks off on Saturday, May 4th in Columbus at Schottenstein Center, with stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami and more before wrapping up with a hometown performance in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. Tickets available here.
Tour dates:
Sat May 04 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
Mon May 06 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre
Wed May 08 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Fri May 10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
Sun May 12 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Thu May 16 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
Sat May 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Tue May 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri May 24 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat May 25 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
Tue May 28 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed May 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bojangles’ Coliseum
Sat Jun 01 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Jun 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival **
Thu Jun 06 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Sun Jun 09 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Tue Jun 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
** Festival date – without Flo Milli