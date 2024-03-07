Today Philadelphia’s Greg Mendez, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, and Sun Organ have released a new collaborative single titled “Krillin.”

The song’s release arrives alongside a music video video directed by Rhys Scarabosio.

“I met Greg when he lived in Chinatown. In the hallway to his apartment, going up the stairs; the first time I came over to his house, there was a chicken wing on the landing. I came back two months later and the chicken wing was still there. I met Buzz Jordan (Sun Organ) after he played my backyard when he was playing in Nyxy Nyx,” explains TABAGOW’s Douglas Dulgarian.

“I had this ‘Krillin’ song half written, and I hit up Greg. We decided to hit up Buzz together.” Greg Mendez adds, “Douglas and I tried finishing this song with a metal band practicing on the other side of the wall, but it only started to make sense when we got to Buzz’s studio. I love TAGABOW and Sun Organ.” Sun Organ’s Buzz Jordan says, “Greg and Doug are the GOATS, it was rad to work with both of them at Blood Red Sky.”

Listen to “Krillin” below.

Mendez will be hitting the road in the spring and fall on tours that includes dates with Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, Babehoven, Wild Pink, Drop Nineteens and more. All dates below.

Greg Mendez tour dates:

3/12 – Providence, RI – AS220 $

3/13 – Burlington, VT – FOAM Brewery *

3/14 – Portland, ME – Oxbow Brewery *

4/17 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis ^

4/19 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club ^

4/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw ^

5/11 – Toronto, CA – The Baby G #

5/13 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club #

5/14 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry #

5/15 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village #

5/16 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups #

5/17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe #

5/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s #

9/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore %

$ w/ Number One Babe and Dogs on Shady Lane

* supporting Wild Pink

^ supporting Drop Nineteens

# supporting Babehoven

% supporting Waxahatchee and Snail Mail

TAGABOW Tour Dates:

3/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Slide Away Festival @

3/10 – Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse $

3/11 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club $

3/13 – The Empty Bottle @ Mohawk #

3/13 – KVRX 91.7 FM @ New Guild Coop #

3/14 – Third Man Records x CREEM @ The 13th Floor #

3/14 – Tour Peachy x Brooklyn Vegan @ Hotel Vegas #

3/15 – Paste Magazine @ High Noon #

3/15 – Tweedy’s @ Tweedy’s #

3/15 – You Missed It x i Hate War @ Pearl Street Coop #

3/16 – All Are Welcome @ Mohawk #

3/16 – Smart Punk @ Empire #

3/16 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Spillover $

3/17 – Little Rock, AR @ Vinos $

3/18 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger $

3/19 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups $

3/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right $

4/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater %

4/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave %

4/27 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall %

4/28 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews %

4/30 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %

5/1 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe %

5/11 – SLC, UT @ Utah State Fairpark &

6/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall &

6/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater &

6/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s &

6/23 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace &

6/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater &

6/27 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park &

7/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sound and Fury @

@ = Festival

$ = Headline

# = SXSW

% = w/ Panchiko

& = w/ DIIV